Defendant in Decatur murder case gets to keep his $1 million bail after warning from judge

DECATUR — Bryant K. Bunch, who denies charges of shooting his estranged wife’s lover to death in front of her, came close to having his $1 million bail revoked on Wednesday.
Bunch admitted driving out of the state on four occasions and breaking the terms of his bail which stipulate he is not allowed to leave Illinois for any reason. Bunch, 45, has a GPS monitoring device strapped to his leg.
Prosecutors told Macon County Circuit Court Judge Jeffrey Geisler that Bunch should be in a jail cell because he could not be trusted and had shown the court “utter disregard.”
But Geisler, who told Bunch he was displeased with his conduct, agreed to give him one more chance to stay at liberty while awaiting his trial on charges he killed 36-year-old Devin Slater on April 5, 2020.
It was Bunch’s second brush with losing his bail. Released on bond April 13 of last year, he was summoned back to court Sept. 25 for a bond revocation request by prosecutors, a request which the court also denied. The court record does not spell out what the complaint against Bunch was, but Geisler on that occasion had modified the bond to state that Bunch will have no contact with his estranged wife. She is the crucial witness in the case against him and told police she saw Bunch shoot and kill Slater after walking up to him and saying “What up, playboy?”
Arguing against Bunch keeping his bond on Wednesday, Assistant Macon County State’s Attorney Thomas Wheeler told Geisler the defendant had an established record of breaking the rules. He argued that given the serious nature of the crime and Bunch’s attitude, it was time to rein him in.
“We are asking the defendant’s bond be revoked for his utter disregard to the terms of the bond and the directions of this court,” Wheeler said.
But defense attorney Gal Pissetzky counter-argued that Bunch had only left on each occasion to visit a flea market just five miles over the border in Missouri, and the most he was gone out of state was two hours. He acknowledged that was wrong, but said Bunch was not accused of doing anything more serious, like contacting his wife.
And Pissetzky claimed the state had other motives for wishing Bunch behind bars: “...It’s not about my client fleeing, it’s not about my client being a danger to the community,” he added. “They just don’t like the fact that your honor gave my client a bond.”
Geisler noted the arguments on both sides and also said he noted the seriousness of the murder case which could see Bunch sent to prison for the rest of his natural life if convicted. The judge reemphasized the bond rules to Bunch and, telling him he was being given another chance, asked him if he understood.
“Yes sir, I do, and I apologize,” Bunch replied.
Geisler then told him: “I don’t want you to apologize, I want you to comply with the terms of the bond in this case.”
Pissetzky also told the judge he had only just been handed discovery in the case (copies of the evidence, which includes video) and the judge agreed the defense needed time to review it. Geisler then set a pretrial hearing for June 23.
