Defendant in Decatur murder case gets to keep his $1 million bail after warning from judge

Arguing against Bunch keeping his bond on Wednesday, Assistant Macon County State’s Attorney Thomas Wheeler told Geisler the defendant had an established record of breaking the rules. He argued that given the serious nature of the crime and Bunch’s attitude, it was time to rein him in.

“We are asking the defendant’s bond be revoked for his utter disregard to the terms of the bond and the directions of this court,” Wheeler said.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

But defense attorney Gal Pissetzky counter-argued that Bunch had only left on each occasion to visit a flea market just five miles over the border in Missouri, and the most he was gone out of state was two hours. He acknowledged that was wrong, but said Bunch was not accused of doing anything more serious, like contacting his wife.

And Pissetzky claimed the state had other motives for wishing Bunch behind bars: “...It’s not about my client fleeing, it’s not about my client being a danger to the community,” he added. “They just don’t like the fact that your honor gave my client a bond.”