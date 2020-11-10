Defense lawyer's COVID illness derails sex trial; State attorney family member also tested

“And if they come back positive, I’ll also be quarantined,” said Scott. He did not run for reelection and the new state’s attorney-elect is Scott Rueter, who is currently serving as public defender in the same office as Moorehead. Rueter takes over as the county’s top prosecutor on Dec. 1.

Reached Tuesday, Rueter said he was healthy and feeling fine and had not been tested himself because he had not been in particularly close contact with Moorehead.

Presiding Judge A.G. Webber IV said he had spoken with both Ellison and Judge Thomas Griffith, who will be the judge in Jobe’s trial and is also head of the court’s criminal division, and said there were no plans to delay the start of the bulk of the trials scheduled to go ahead.

“The state attorney’s office and the public defender’s office are both prepared to staff trials for next week,” added Webber.