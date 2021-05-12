Defense questions arrest circumstances of Decatur gang member

“And as officers approached, that is when they observed, by looking through the windshield, the handgun in the individual’s lap, correct?” he asked Havens.

“Yes,” replied the officer. “And the individual appeared to be asleep?” asked Rueter. “Yes,” said Havens.

Havens said the semi-automatic gun had an almost fully loaded magazine and one live round ready in the chamber. The weapon had no serial number.

Defense attorney Steve Jones concentrated his cross-examination on the information officers had before they arrested Howse. He asked if the female domestic violence victim ever gave a description of the car the male domestic violence suspect had left in. Havens said she didn’t know whether he had been driving or on foot.

“Did she give you a general location as to where he might be?” asked Jones. “She did not,” replied Havens.

“...And she didn’t point at the Cadillac across the street as to where he might be, is that correct?” The officer said she had not pointed out that vehicle to police.