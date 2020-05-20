Defense questions encounter that led to police dog subduing Decatur man

A sworn affidavit said Lewis became aggressive and fought with police, who saw what appeared to be a semi-automatic handgun sticking out of his waistband. After getting the gun away him, it was later found to be a replica weapon, not a real firearm.

Larner said Lewis continued to fight and struggle with them, injuring one officer until, after repeated warnings, a police dog was “utilized to ultimately subdue Lewis.” He appeared in court Wednesday morning with visible healing cuts and injuries on his face and arms and had been given hospital treatment the night of his arrest.

Larner said Lewis was seen to drop one plastic baggie as he was taken into custody and dropped another five in the ambulance taking him to hospital. The contents of the bags field-tested positive for meth and the total amount of the drug recovered was 14.6 grams.

“Based on your training and experience, is that amount and the way it was packaged consistent with being possessed with intent to deliver?” Scott had asked Larner while taking him through the evidence.

“Yes,” the detective replied.