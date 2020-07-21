Defense to rest Wednesday in murder trial for Decatur man accused in Bloomington death

Grampsas’s attorney Steve Skelton called four witnesses after the state rested its case Tuesday. An additional defense witness could be called Wednesday, followed by at least one witness for the state’s rebuttal before closing arguments.

Judge Scott Drazewski denied the admission of a third-party witness's testimony as part of the defense's evidence because the judge said it didn’t not fulfill the criteria for hearsay exceptions.

The denied testimony, which was heard while the jury was out of the courtroom, was from a Normal man who said he knew Grampsas, Bruce and Hairston. He told the court Hairston admitted to shooting Dover while they were at a New Year’s Eve party.

The witness said Hairston and Bruce explained to him that they intended to rob Dover of his cannabis, but Grampsas was not with them when they went into the victim’s house. He said Hairston said he pulled the gun and shot Dover after they wrestled for the weapon.

“And then they go get (Grampsas),” Skelton said, reading from a transcript of the witness’s interview with police.