Derek Chauvin found guilty; Macon County officials agree with outcome, call for more change

She's also sad, she said, and is praying for both affected families.

She added that, if the case hasn't changed law enforcement practices, it should.

"We need to look at making sure officers are trained correctly in tactics they use when they take a person down, and examine what will they do to officers if such events happen," she said. "If it's a case where they're fired on the spot or after that do some good PR work so people don't think all police officers are the same. As in any profession, there are some who stray away from what they should do but some who do things the way they ought to do it."

Norman said it's important that law enforcement officers speak up when they see a fellow officer doing something they shouldn't, whether that means saying it immediately to the other officer or tell a superior officer, rather than stay silent.

She also hopes that this will lead to more open dialogue and understanding.