Details emerge of gunfire exchange between accused car thief and Decatur police

Kaylor said the vehicle had been left running on the gas station lot and Lewis had hopped in and driven off. As officers were working that incident, reports came in minutes later from a worried resident living on West Cerro Gordo Street.

“A resident claimed someone was trying to break into the back door of the residence,” said Kaylor, describing the situation moments before the gunfire erupted.

“Gregory W. Lewis committed the aggravated discharge of a firearm when he knowingly or intentionally discharged a firearm in the direction of a person he knew to be a peace officer,” Kaylor added.

The detective said Lewis is a convicted felon who is not allowed to own the semi-automatic pistol he was armed with. A check of Macon County Circuit Court records shows that the Springfield man was sentenced to two years in prison in July of 2019 after pleading guilty to possessing illegal drugs.

In addition to the preliminary charge of aggravated discharge of a weapon at a peace officer, Lewis was booked on charges of unlawful possession of a weapon by a felon and possession of a stolen vehicle.