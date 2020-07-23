Detectives arrive at Decatur man's home to arrest him on child porn charges, police say

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Central Illinois' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

DECATUR — Detectives made a surprise visit to a Decatur man's home Wednesday night and arrested him on four preliminary charges of possession of child pornography.

A sworn affidavit said the Decatur police officers went to his address on East Grove Road after getting multiple tip-offs from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children. The tips said the 41-year-old man was using his Google email account to “possess and control images of child pornography.”

Writing in the affidavit, Detective Ron Borowczyk said the man agreed to give police access to his cell phone. He is quoted as saying that he “knew that his device contained child pornography, but he believed … there would be 10 or less images of child pornography” on the phone.

The detective, however, said a data extraction was performed which showed the device contained “many more images of … child pornography.”

Borowczyk said the pictures showed female children estimated to be aged between 3 and 5 and 5 and 8 being raped, performing sex acts and depicted in sexual poses.

A check of Macon County Jail records shows the man is free after posting $7,500 bond on bail set at $75,000. A condition of the bail is that he has no contact with anyone under the age of 18.