 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Disagreement leads to stabbing, Decatur man arrested, police say
0 comments
alert top story

Disagreement leads to stabbing, Decatur man arrested, police say

{{featured_button_text}}

DECATUR — Police say a man was stabbed in the stomach after a disagreement took place in a Decatur motel room. 

Court documents say the suspect, a 42-year-old man from Decatur, pulled out a small pocket knife around 7:19 p.m. on Saturday, March 6, and held it up to the victim's neck and then stabbed him in the stomach, leaving a roughly one-inch wound near the upper center of his abdomen.

The 42-year-old then ran out of the motel room, documents say.

A sworn affidavit says several witnesses that were in the room when the incident took place later told police that a disagreement broke out between the men over the suspect's girlfriend.

One witness said she lifted up the victim's shirt after the 42-year-old fled the room and saw he'd been stabbed, according to the affidavit. Another claimed he tried to break up the fight, assuming the suspect was only punching the victim, but later realized it turned into a stabbing after seeing the knife, documents say.

Support Local Journalism

Your membership makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

An affidavit said the victim was taken to Decatur Memorial Hospital shortly after police arrived at the scene to find him lying on the ground inside the motel room.

The 42-year-old was arrested and booked into Macon County Jail on Thursday evening on preliminary charges of aggravated battery causing great bodily harm and aggravated battery using a deadly weapon. A check of jail records Friday afternoon showed he was held on $150,000 bail, meaning $15,000 is required for his release on bond.

Preliminary charges are subject to review by the state's attorney's office. 

Mugshots from the Herald & Review

Contact Garrett Karsten at (217) 421-6949. Follow him on Twitter: @GarrettKarsten

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch Now: America’s growing literacy problem

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News