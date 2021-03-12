Disagreement leads to stabbing, Decatur man arrested, police say

DECATUR — Police say a man was stabbed in the stomach after a disagreement took place in a Decatur motel room.

Court documents say the suspect, a 42-year-old man from Decatur, pulled out a small pocket knife around 7:19 p.m. on Saturday, March 6, and held it up to the victim's neck and then stabbed him in the stomach, leaving a roughly one-inch wound near the upper center of his abdomen.

The 42-year-old then ran out of the motel room, documents say.

A sworn affidavit says several witnesses that were in the room when the incident took place later told police that a disagreement broke out between the men over the suspect's girlfriend.

One witness said she lifted up the victim's shirt after the 42-year-old fled the room and saw he'd been stabbed, according to the affidavit. Another claimed he tried to break up the fight, assuming the suspect was only punching the victim, but later realized it turned into a stabbing after seeing the knife, documents say.

An affidavit said the victim was taken to Decatur Memorial Hospital shortly after police arrived at the scene to find him lying on the ground inside the motel room.