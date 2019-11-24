You are the owner of this article.
911 dispatchers hear gunfire as Decatur residents call in to report shots fired
DECATUR — Police said 911 dispatchers in Decatur could hear the sound of multiple gunshots as worried residents called in to report weapons fire in their neighborhood early Saturday.

Detective Sgt. Chris Copeland with Decatur Police said officers were sent to the 600 block of East Grand Avenue just after 3:50 a.m. after callers told them there was a crowd gathered in the street and gunshots were ringing out from their vicinity.

Copeland said that crowd had already started to disperse by vehicle and on foot as police arrived. Officers could find no sign of anyone being hit and hospitals reported treating no one for gunshot wounds. They also found no bullet damage to surrounding buildings or cars.

“Officers spoke with an area resident who said she was asleep and awakened by the sound of four to five gunshots,” Copeland added. “Officers checked the area and found six 9mm shell casings in the north alley in the 600 block of East Grand.”

No arrests were made.

Contact Tony Reid at (217) 421-7977. Follow him on Twitter: @TonyJReid

