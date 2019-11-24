911 dispatchers hear gunfire as Decatur residents call in to report shots fired

DECATUR — Police said 911 dispatchers in Decatur could hear the sound of multiple gunshots as worried residents called in to report weapons fire in their neighborhood early Saturday.
Detective Sgt. Chris Copeland with Decatur Police said officers were sent to the 600 block of East Grand Avenue just after 3:50 a.m. after callers told them there was a crowd gathered in the street and gunshots were ringing out from their vicinity.
Copeland said that crowd had already started to disperse by vehicle and on foot as police arrived. Officers could find no sign of anyone being hit and hospitals reported treating no one for gunshot wounds. They also found no bullet damage to surrounding buildings or cars.
×
You have run out of free stories. To continue reading, take advantage of our LOWEST offer yet!
Thanks for being a subscriber.
Sorry, your subscription does not include this content.
Please call 800-453-2472 to upgrade your subscription.
“Officers spoke with an area resident who said she was asleep and awakened by the sound of four to five gunshots,” Copeland added. “Officers checked the area and found six 9mm shell casings in the north alley in the 600 block of East Grand.”
Jerome Davis
Jerome B. Davis, 51, was initially arrested on a preliminary charge of armed robbery that happened at 11:23 p.m. on Aug. 14, 2019, at Maffit Street Market, 375 S. Maffit St., Decatur police said in a statement. He also faces a preliminary charge of aggravated robbery. Police said that incident occurred at 10:09 p.m. on Aug. 12 at China House Restaurant, 1205 E. Eldorado St.
HERALD & REVIEW
Dalton C. Skinner
Dalton C. Skinner has pleaded not guilty to a felony charge of aggravated cruelty to an animal after police said he beat his dog and left it urine soaked and lying in a bathtub.
Read more here.
Anthony K. Williams
Anthony K. Williams was sentenced to 24 months' probation Wednesday, March 27, after he appeared in court and pleaded guilty to grabbing the buttocks of a woman as she was waiting in the checkout line of the ROSS store in Hickory Point Mall.
Read more here.
Kevin M. Roark
Kevin M. Roark is accused of threatening a Decatur driver with a gun and then following him around town threatening to kill him on March 6. He has pleaded not guilty to a charge of being an armed habitual criminal.
Read more here.
Stacey Darrell Bates
Stacey Darrell Bates is accused of entering an apartment, punching a man while holding a gun and demanding money on Feb. 16.He faces preliminary Class X felony charge of armed home invasion.
Read more here.
Leonde D. Johnson
Leonde D. Johnson pleaded guilty to a charge of burglary from a video gambling parlor and was sentenced to three years in prison.
Read more here.
Johnathan M. Radley
Johnathan M. Radley was arrested on a warrant and booked into the Macon County Jail on a preliminary Class X charge of armed robbery with a firearm after police said he robbed a 17-year-old of money and a cellphone.
Read more here.
Roy M. Wilks
Roy M. Wilks is charged with aggravated battery causing great bodily harm and aggravated battery in a public place for an attack that prosecutors said happened about 1:15 a.m. on Aug. 23, 2017.
Read more here.
Charles H. Drain
Charles H. Drain is facing a preliminary drug charge after Macon County sheriff's deputies said they found 2½ pounds of cocaine in his vehicle during a traffic stop.
Read more here.
Maurice D. Cline
Maurice D. Cline was sentenced to 10 years in prison after he pleaded guilty to one count of armed robbery in the Nov. 12 hold-up of the Subway restaurant at 1621 E. Eldorado St.
Read more here.
Tony Reid
Scott A. Gentry
Scott A. Gentry of New Berlin is accused of possessing child pornography on his cellphone, and his case has been transferred to federal court.
Read more here.
Tiffany R. Rogers
Tiffany R. Rogers faces preliminary charges of the possession with intent to deliver of more than 200 grams of a schedule 1 narcotic and controlled substance trafficking.
Read more here.
Devontae C. Jones
Devontae C. Jones was sentenced to 2 years in prison after pleading guilty to a single count of aggravated battery causing bodily harm to a child under 13.
Read more here.
Cornell D.A. Johnson
Cornell D.A. Johnson has been arraigned in federal court on charges he sexually exploited children as young as 4 to obtain pornographic images.
Read more here.
Gary L. Boyle
Gary L. Boyle
is accused of sexually assaulting a child younger than 13. He faces a preliminary charge of predatory criminal sexual assault, a Class X felony. Read more here.
Anthony Myers
Anthony Myers faces preliminary charges of murder and endangering the life and health of a child in the death of 2-year-old Ta’Naja Barnes.
Read more here.
Sidney J. Flinn
Sidney J. Flinn was arrested after he struck and killed a pedestrian with his pickup truck. Flinn faces preliminary charges of reckless homicide and two counts of aggravated driving under the influence of alcohol causing death.
Read more here.
Twanka L. Davis
Twanka L. Davis was sentenced to 20 years in prison after pleading guilty to the murder of her 2-year-old daughter, Ta'Naja Barnes.
Read more here.
Thomas L. Gill
Thomas L. Gill was arrested Jan. 31 on preliminary charges of aggravated resisting arrest or obstructing justice and felony reckless conduct.
Read more here.
Frank E. Sherman
Frank E. Sherman faces preliminary charges of predatory criminal sexual assault and three counts of aggravated criminal sexual abuse.
Read more here.
Jaylyn Cook
Kassie M. Benton
Kassie M. Benton, 24, is facing a preliminary charge of criminal sexual assault after police said she had intercourse with a 17-year-old student.
Read more here.
Mark A. Marquis
Mark A. Marquis of Decatur has pleaded not guilty to 11 counts of sexual assault against two children younger than 13. Marquis had been living in Florida since 2012, and was arrested on a warrant.
Read more here.
Maurice K. Dozier
Maurice K. Dozier has pleaded not guilty to aggravated domestic battery involving strangulation and aggravated domestic battery, two counts of committing domestic battery while having previous domestic battery convictions and one charge of unlawful restraint after being accused of attacking his girlfriend.
Read more here.
Adam L. Agee
Adam L. Agee has pleaded not guilty to charges of aggravated domestic battery involving strangulation, domestic battery and unlawful restraint after he was accused of attacking his wife for not fixing him a meal.
Read more here.
Jaquarius L. West
Jaquarius L. West
Ashley N. Jobe
Ashley N. Jobe faces a preliminary charge of predatory criminal sexual assault of a child.
Read more here.
Steven L. McClennon Jr.
Steven L. McClennon Jr. has pleaded not guilty to domestic battery charges after police said he attacked his girlfriend when their baby accidentally kicked him in his gunshot wound.
Read more here.
Matthew Anderson Jr.
Matthew Anderson Jr.
Traveon L. Hood
Traveon L. Hood has pleaded not guilty to a charge of vehicular invasion involving a Decatur school bus. Police say he forced his way onto a school bus and made threats to 'hit the kids this his daughter.'
Read more here.
Anthony Grampsas
Anthony Grampsas faces McLean County charges of murder, home invasion with a firearm, armed robbery, robbery and residential burglary in the death of a Bloomington man.
Read more here.
Tyjuan Bruce
Tyjuan Bruce faces McLean County charges of murder, home invasion with a firearm, armed robbery, robbery and residential burglary in the death of a Bloomington man.
Read more here.
Richard J. Rush
Richard J. Rush, the man accused of repeatedly punching a fellow employee during a dispute at his Decatur workplace, was sentenced to 24 months' probation Monday. Rush, 57, appeared in Macon County Circuit Court and pleaded guilty to a single charge of aggravated battery, a Class 3 felony.
Read more here.
Billiejo L. Soyster
Billiejo L. Soyster has pleaded not guilty to murder in the stabbing death of her boyfriend on New Year's Day in Decatur.
Read more here.
Garold Holloway
Garold Holloway, the Decatur child rapist convicted again after a retrial, was handed the same sentence in April 2019 that he received after his first trial: a total of 30 years in the Illinois Department of Corrections.
Read more here.
Jamonta R. Blythe
Jamonta R. Blythe of Decatur is accused of burning, biting and pinching his 3-month-old daughter. He has pleaded not guilty to aggravated battery charges.
Read more.
Marvin F. Smith
Marvin F. Smith of Decatur was sentenced in Macon County Circuit Court after earlier pleading guilty to a single count of aggravated criminal sexual assault involving bodily harm in an attack on a woman in his apartment.
Read more here.
Antwain J. Ward
Antwain J. Ward is facing the prospect of spending up to the next 10 years of his life in prison for the repeated rape and sexual assault of a Decatur girl younger than 13. He appeared in Macon County Circuit Court on April 1 and pleaded guilty to predatory criminal sexual assault, a Class X felony.
Read more here.
Deion J. Sims
Deion J. Sims, 18, pleaded guilty to a residential burglary charge and was sentenced to 24 months probation.
Read more here.
Nicholas K. Lotts
Nicholas K. Lotts pleaded guilty to an amended burglary charge and received 24 months of probation.
Read more here.
Andrew J. Cox
Andrew J. Cox has pleaded not guilty to the aggravated battery of his 83-year-old grandmother.
Read more here.
Rahiam A. Shabazz
Rahiam A. Shabazz is one of four teens accused of home invasion and armed robbery after police responded to a series of home invasion reports.
Read more here.
Bryon D. Theus
Bryon D. Theus is one of four teens accused of home invasion and armed robbery after police responded to a series of home invasion reports.
Read more here.
Dondrion L. Austin
Dondrion L. Austin is one of four teens accused of home invasion and armed robbery after police responded to a series of home invasion reports.
Read more here.
Joseph L. Williams
Joseph L. Williams has pleaded not guilty to making a terrorist threat after police said he vowed to learn how to make bombs and blow up police stations in Decatur.
Read more here.
Jarius T. Fuller
Jarius T. Fuller faces preliminary aggravated battery charges after the Macon County Sheriff's Office said he punched two fellow jail inmates and two corrections officers.
Read more here.
Tony Reid
Jonathan C.T. Owens
Owens.
Ryne J. Woods
Ryne J. Woods.
Cameron T. Taylor
Cameron T. Taylor is accused of killing Nathaniel D. Majors on the night of Jan. 27. He has pleaded not guilty to four counts of first-degree murder.
Read more here.
Colby J. Park
Colby J. Park, 20, of Decatur is facing felony charges after police said he bit a 6-year-old boy during a sexual assault. He was arrested and booked on preliminary charges of predatory criminal sexual assault and aggravated battery.
Read more here.
Tony Reid
Roy M. Wilks Jr.
Roy M. Wilks Jr., accused of opening fire on a Decatur street and trying to shoot to death a man who once robbed him, pleaded not guilty to a charge of attempted murder Wednesday. Read more.
Tyrone L. Humphrey
Tyrone L. Humphrey was sentenced to two terms of life imprisonment without parole on March 27 for the 1994 double execution-style shooting deaths of teenagers Shane Storm and Mathew Whitacre, and the murder of 29-year-old Sheri Ellis, gunned down in a convenience store robbery.
Read more here.
Javonne D. Russell
Javonne D. Russell has pleaded not guilty after prosecutors said he robbed a Decatur woman of $1,200 and hit her so hard he lacerated her mouth and fractured her jaw.
Read more here.
Trayon S. Jones
Trayon S. Jones has been arrested in connection with charges that he beat and raped a woman who refused to have sex with him, police said.
Read more here.
Jechelle D. Hendrix
Jechelle D. Hendrix is accused of entering his ex-girlfriend's house and pointing a gun at her head. He faces preliminary charges of home invasion, a Class X felony; possession of a firearm by a felon; aggravated unlawful use of a weapon; motor vehicle theft; and domestic battery with a prior.
Read more here.
Floyd D. Banks
Floyd D. Banks was arrested July 24 in Mississippi in the Christmas Day shooting death of Marvin T. Murphy. Banks was brought to Macon County and is awaiting formal charges.
Read more.
Ricardo Q. Holloway
Ricardo Q. Holloway was arrested Aug. 16 after Macon County sheriff's deputies say he threatened to kill a man and his two children over a debt owed, and later appeared at the school that one of the children attends.
Read more.
Taylor R. Szekely
Taylor R. Szekely was sentenced to a total of 20 years in prison on Feb. 11 for the repeated rape and sexual abuse of two Decatur girls younger than 13. He pleaded guilty to the predatory criminal sexual assault of a child and one count of aggravated criminal sexual abuse.
Read more here.
Angela M. Baker
Angela M. Baker is now serving a 24-month probation term after pleading guilty to possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver, a Class 3 felony linked to the distribution of synthetic cannabis, also known as K2.
Read more here.
Antwanette R. Atkins
Antwanette R. Atkins, 51, pleaded not guilty Aug. 15 to a charge of possession of a lookalike substance with intent to deliver. The drug involved, known as K2, is a synthetic cannabis.
Read more.
Durames K. Johnson
Durames K. Johnson was arrested Aug. 15 on preliminary charges of manufacturing and delivering 15 grams of cocaine, manufacturing and delivering 30 to 100 grams of cannabis and manufacturing and delivering controlled substance.
Read more.
Michael Lawary
Michael Lawary was arrested and placed on administrative leave from the Decatur Police Department following a domestic battery incident in his home, police said Aug. 13.
Read the story.
Ray M. James
Police arrested Ray M. James on Aug. 10 on preliminary charges of first-degree murder in the stabbing of Cody Drew, 24, of Decatur.
Read more.
Lamont D. Wright
Lamont D. Wright, 30, was jailed on preliminary charges of aggravated domestic battery involving strangulation, aggravated battery inflicting serious injury, aggravated criminal sexual assault, committing domestic battery while having a prior domestic battery conviction and aggravated assault involving criminal damage.
Read more.
Blake A. Lunardi
Blake A. Lunardi faces preliminary charges including aggravated criminal sexual assault and aggravated unlawful restraint after a woman told police he raped her and threatened her with a knife.
Read more here.
Casey Wiley
Casey Wiley, 30, was arrested on a preliminary charge of attempted murder after police say he fired multiple shots at his parents in their car following a high-speed chase.
Read more.
Johnnie L. Murphy
Johnnie L. Murphy pleaded not guilty to attempted first-degree murder and aggravated battery with a firearm as well as charges of aggravated discharge of a firearm, possession of a weapon by a felon and aggravated unlawful use of a weapon in connection with the shooting and wounding of a Decatur woman.
Read more.
Selley X. Tullison
Selley X. Tullison pleaded not guilty to a Class X felony charge of attempted first-degree murder in the shooting and wounding of a Decatur woman.
Read more.
Kristy M. Fredstrom
Kristy M. Fredstrom is awaiting trial on charges of aggravated battery and domestic battery involving punching her father and dragging him with a car. She has pleaded not guilty.
Read more here.
Romell D. Hill
Romell D. Hill.
Austin L. Crist
Austin L. Crist, 24, was arrested May 2 in Oakley by officers working with Illinois State Police Task Force 6. He faces preliminary felony charges of armed violence, possession of a firearm by a felon, possession of cannabis with intent to deliver and unlawful use of cannabis-based product manufacturing equipment.
Read more here.
Leondous H. Coleman
Leondous H. Coleman, 23, was arrested May 5 after police saw him running away from an area where they had heard shots fired and a woman had been shot. He faces preliminary drug and gun-related charges.
Read more here.
Skylar L. Cook
Skylar L. Cook, 24, pleaded guilty Jan. 10 to a single count of aggravated criminal sexual abuse, a Class 2 felony. Cook was sentenced to six years in prison after pleading guilty to having sex with a 16-year-old girl.
Read more here.
Terrance J. Wilson
Terrance J. Wilson has pleaded guilty to aggravated battery to a peace officer in an escape attempt and resisting a peach officer. He is awaiting sentencing.
Read more here.
Tamme R. King
The former employee of Mount Zion Self-Storage has been arrested on charges she stole more than $100,000 from the business. She has pleaded not guilty. Read more here.
Laurel A. Szekely
Laurel A. Szekely, 28, was arrested Dec. 24 on two preliminary charges of aggravated battery to a child under 13 years old, after police said injuries to her baby boy, 3 months old, were reported.
Read more.
John T. McKown
John T. McKown was sentenced to a total of 20 years in prison in July 2019. Police say he repeatedly sexually assaulted a boy over a period of years, from age of 6 to 11.
Read more.
Emmanuel Dunklin
Emmanual Dunklin, who led former Macon County Sheriff Howard Buffett on a high-speed chase through Decatur before crashing his getaway car and injuring two passengers was sentenced to a total of five years in prison.
Read more here.
Zachary D. Batson
Zachary D. Batson has pleaded not guilty to attempted murder, armed home invasion and residential burglary. A woman was shot and wounded three times during a home invasion the night of Sept. 20, 2017, in Decatur’s Park City Mobile Home Community.
Read more here.
Lewis Jackson
Lewis Jackson has pleaded not guilty to
to charges of manufacture/delivery of heroin and possession of the drug. Read more here.
Matthew D. Jackson
Matthew D. Jackson, the Decatur father who was driving under the influence of alcohol in the car crash that caused the death of his 17-month-old daughter, was sentenced to four years in prison.
Read more here.
Deonta O. Johnson
Deonta O. Johnson was found guilty of murder and sentenced to 45 years in prison for the second time in the stomping death of Jerry Newingham, 61, and attempted murder in the attack on Kevin Wilson, on Aug. 24, 2009.
Read more here.
Contact Tony Reid at (217) 421-7977. Follow him on Twitter: @TonyJReid
Be the first to know
We'll send breaking news and news alerts to you as as they happen!