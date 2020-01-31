DNA match leads deputies to arrest a man Decatur police say sexually assaulted a woman

DECATUR — A DNA match lead Macon County deputies to arrest a wanted 52-year-old man who Decatur police say pointed a gun at a woman and sexually assaulted her in May.

Macon County Sgt. Scott Flannery said Decatur police were called to a Decatur hospital where a woman told them she was walking home around 11:30 p.m. on May 14 when a man pulled up next to her and said he knew her boyfriend.

Flannery said the woman told police she accepted the ride from the man and the two went to his apartment, where he pointed a handgun at her and sexually assaulted her.

The woman identified the man through a photo line up, Flannery said. A sexual assault kit was sent to the Illinois State Police crime lab and the DNA was a match to the man she identified.

Flannery said a warrant was issued and Macon County deputies arrested the 52-year-old man at 2:47 p.m. Thursday at the intersection of Water and King streets.

The man is facing a preliminary felony charge of aggravated criminal sexual assault with the use of a weapon. The charge is subject to review by the Macon County State's Attorney's Office.

He is being held on $200,000 bail and can be released by posting $20,000 bond.