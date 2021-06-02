 Skip to main content
Do you know him? Decatur police asking for help

Shooting witness

Decatur Police need help identifying this man.

 SUBMITTED PHOTO
DECATUR — The Decatur Police Department is seeking the public's assistance identifying a person related to a shooting incident.

The department posted the information on its Facebook page. No other information about the shooting was included.

Anyone with knowledge of this subject's identity is encouraged to contact Crimestoppers at 217-423-TIPS or the Detective Bureau at 217-424-2734. You may remain anonymous.

Contact Donnette Beckett at (217) 421-6983. Follow her on Twitter: @donnettebHR

