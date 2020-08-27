Do you see all those police this morning near 22nd Street? Here's why.

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Central Illinois' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

DECATUR — A woman wanted on theft charges ran from police during a traffic stop Thursday morning, resulting in a search by multiple agencies, officials said.

Macon County sheriff's Sgt. Roger Pope said the 38-year-old was pulled over at 8:29 p.m. The vehicle was stopped in the middle of eastbound U.S. 36 in the area of 22nd Street.

The woman, who was wanted on several theft charges around the county, and another woman got out of the vehicle and ran, police said.

A Decatur police dog was brought in and the woman were tracked down near U.S. 36 and Eldorado Street, police said.

Decatur, Macon County and Decatur Park District Police also were stationed at various intersections from 22nd Street to 19th Street and along William Street on Thursday morning. An Illinois State Police vehicle was also on the scene.

Pope said a report detailing the woman's arrest was being written Thursday afternoon. A check of jail records showed no booking information was readily available.

