Dog bites boyfriend and girlfriend gets arrested for hitting boyfriend, Decatur police say
DECATUR — Police said they arrested a Decatur woman after she repeatedly hit her boyfriend, angry that her dog was being taken away by animal control officers because the dog had bitten him.

A sworn affidavit from Decatur police said officers were called to the 53-year-old woman’s home in the 600 block of South 23rd Street on Wednesday afternoon.

The affidavit said a Macon County Animal Control warden told officers he had seen the women attacking her 52-year-old boyfriend. “(The warden) advised that as he was trying to take the dog from the residence, (she) open-handed struck (the boyfriend) several times on his back,” said police officer Bradley Evenson.

The officer quotes the boyfriend, who has been dating the woman for 22 years, as describing his girlfriend as being angry with him. “...He said that she was upset with him because he was bitten by the dog and that she felt he is the reason why the dog was being taken into custody,” Evenson added.

“I asked him if he had been hit by her and he advised he had been drinking that day and does not remember.”

Evenson said the woman denied laying hands on her boyfriend but was also described by the officer as “being uncooperative during the entirety of the event.”

The woman was booked on a preliminary charge of domestic battery. Macon County Jail records show she is free after posting a $200 bond on bail set at $2,000. Her bail conditions forbid her to have any contact with her boyfriend and she is banned from going to his home or workplace.

All preliminary charges are subject to review by the state's attorney’s office.

Contact Tony Reid at (217) 421-7977. Follow him on Twitter: @TonyJReid

