Dog bites man and girlfriend; man gets arrested, Decatur police report
Dog bites man and girlfriend; man gets arrested, Decatur police report

DECATUR — Police reports say a boyfriend and girlfriend who got into a violent quarrel both ended up being bitten by the woman’s pet dog.

A sworn affidavit said Decatur police officers were called late Saturday night to a home in the 1000 block of East Liberty Avenue to find the girlfriend with “puncture wounds on right forearm consistent with a dog bite.”

She also had blood smeared across her face, which the affidavit said she claimed was from wiping blood from the dog bite. “(She) advised the dog was being protective… she said (her boyfriend) was bit on the right hand,” the affidavit added.

The 43-year-old woman, who has dated her 35-year-old boyfriend for 10 years, then tried to explain that all her injuries, including an earring ripped from her ear, were connected to the dog attack.

But a neighbor told police he had seen the boyfriend come outside the home with blood on his hand before shoving his girlfriend and then trying to hold her in a headlock. “...(He) tried to put (her) in a single arm headlock but was unsuccessful due to his level of intoxication,” the affidavit said.

It quoted the woman as saying they had gotten into an argument over her warning him he was too drunk to drive, but she also insisted that she had not been attacked by him and only by the dog, which is her pet.

Police didn’t buy the dog story, however, and arrested her boyfriend on a preliminary charge of domestic battery. A check of Macon County Jail records show he is free after posting $150 bond on bail set at $1,500. His bail conditions forbid further contact with his girlfriend.

All preliminary charges are subject to review by the state's attorney’s office.

