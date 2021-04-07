Dog bites man and girlfriend; man gets arrested, Decatur police report

DECATUR — Police reports say a boyfriend and girlfriend who got into a violent quarrel both ended up being bitten by the woman’s pet dog.

A sworn affidavit said Decatur police officers were called late Saturday night to a home in the 1000 block of East Liberty Avenue to find the girlfriend with “puncture wounds on right forearm consistent with a dog bite.”

She also had blood smeared across her face, which the affidavit said she claimed was from wiping blood from the dog bite. “(She) advised the dog was being protective… she said (her boyfriend) was bit on the right hand,” the affidavit added.

The 43-year-old woman, who has dated her 35-year-old boyfriend for 10 years, then tried to explain that all her injuries, including an earring ripped from her ear, were connected to the dog attack.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

But a neighbor told police he had seen the boyfriend come outside the home with blood on his hand before shoving his girlfriend and then trying to hold her in a headlock. “...(He) tried to put (her) in a single arm headlock but was unsuccessful due to his level of intoxication,” the affidavit said.