Domestic battery charge filed after man shoves dinner plate in woman's face, Decatur police say
DECATUR — Police said a Decatur man who jabbed a dinner plate in his girlfriend’s face after she told him she loved him was arrested Sunday on a preliminary charge of domestic battery.

A sworn affidavit said trouble broke out after the 49-year-old man, who lives with the 47-year-old victim, returned home after being gone for several days and told her “she was worthless.”

“(She) advised a short time later, she was sitting in a chair next to the couch and said he was laying on the couch with a plate of food in his hand,” Decatur police Officer Joe Oberheim said in the affidavit.

“She said she leaned over to give him a kiss and tell him she loved him and he said ‘Get out of my face’. She advised he then slammed the plate into her chin.”

The girlfriend also complained that he had later grabbed her around the neck while she was in the kitchen, squeezing her throat and lifting her off the ground. Oberheim said police noted a small laceration was visible on the bottom of her chin while they questioned the woman.

Controlling boyfriend whips and strangles Decatur woman, police say

A check of Macon County Jail records Wednesday showed the man remained in custody in lieu of making bail set at $10,000, which means he must post $1,000 to be released. Prosecutors had asked for bail of $15,000. If he does make bail, he is ordered to stay away from his girlfriend.

All preliminary charges are subject to review by the state's attorney’s office.

Contact Tony Reid at (217) 421-7977. Follow him on Twitter: @TonyJReid

