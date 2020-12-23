Domestic battery charge filed after man shoves dinner plate in woman's face, Decatur police say

DECATUR — Police said a Decatur man who jabbed a dinner plate in his girlfriend’s face after she told him she loved him was arrested Sunday on a preliminary charge of domestic battery.
A sworn affidavit said trouble broke out after the 49-year-old man, who lives with the 47-year-old victim, returned home after being gone for several days and told her “she was worthless.”
“(She) advised a short time later, she was sitting in a chair next to the couch and said he was laying on the couch with a plate of food in his hand,” Decatur police Officer Joe Oberheim said in the affidavit.
“She said she leaned over to give him a kiss and tell him she loved him and he said ‘Get out of my face’. She advised he then slammed the plate into her chin.”
The girlfriend also complained that he had later grabbed her around the neck while she was in the kitchen, squeezing her throat and lifting her off the ground. Oberheim said police noted a small laceration was visible on the bottom of her chin while they questioned the woman.
A check of Macon County Jail records Wednesday showed the man remained in custody in lieu of making bail set at $10,000, which means he must post $1,000 to be released. Prosecutors had asked for bail of $15,000. If he does make bail, he is ordered to stay away from his girlfriend.
All preliminary charges are subject to review by the state's attorney’s office.
Mug shots from the Herald & Review
Tevin C.S. Bradford
Shane A. Lewis
Eric D. Currie
Leeandre M. Honorable
Elijah K. Jones
Norman L. Gates
Felipe K. Woodley-Underwood
Jessica E. Bartimus
Aric L. Corsby
Dylan R. Bunch Jr.
Randall R. Burrus
Tyler D. Jeffrey
Bryant K. Bunch
Timothy W. Smith
Bryan C. McGee
Justin D. Tate
Matthew L. Rice
Courtney Williams
Deonta M. Merriweather
Atheree T. Chaney
Clarence A. Ballard
Shaitan L. Cook Jr.
Ricko R. Blaylock, Jr.
Seth M. Nashland
Angela M. Schmitt
Sidney J. Flinn
Travis C. Stewart
Tracy T. Cunningham
Nancy Finley
Colby J. Park
Cornelius T. Price, Jr.
Charles E. Gardner
Tamajhe I. Adams
Aaron K. Greer
Blake A. Lunardi
Avery E. Drake
Mark A. Marquis
Rhonda G. Keech
Casey T. Wiley
Jakaelin Gregory
Jacquez L. Jones
Alvin Bond
Jarquez A. Hobbs
Terrence L. Calhoun
Santonio Byars Sr.
Bruce A. Malone
Kronterial N. Bond
Billiejo L. Soyster
Scott L. Minix
Lester A. McDonald
Delahn L. Amos
Chelsea Brown
Chancellor C. Embry
Joseph Luckee Vincent Williams
Dante L. Wade
Shawanda Apholone
Kevin Brown
Thomas J. Nall
Derondi C. Warnsley
Levron K. Hines
Jamie L. Golladay
Regina M. Nall
Phillip M. E. Diggs
Daniel R. Blazich
Matthew Anderson Jr.
Deoane A. Stone
Micaiah G. Barton
Jason C. Herendeen
Blake E. Merli
Josh D. Longfellow
Jeremiah D. Collins
Danielle M. Whitehead
Deonte D. Smith
Cory J. Marquis
Gary L. Boyle
Carl E. Harvey II
Dessica N. Jackson
Ashley N. Jobe
Lori J. Kramer
Talmel T. Wilson, Jr.
Dana E. Bond, Jr.
Christopher L. Bailey
Jennifer E. Bishop
Paul M. Folks
Cody M. Burries
Anthony J Dickey
Malik O. Lewis
Demetric J. Dixon
Michelle R. Batman
Seth D. Maxwell
Contact Tony Reid at (217) 421-7977. Follow him on Twitter: @TonyJReid