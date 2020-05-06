Driver flees into Decatur cornfield after gun is pointed at her, police say

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

DECATUR — Preliminary criminal charges have been filed against a Decatur man who police say pointed a gun at a woman driving the car he was in.

The woman was taking home the man, 40, who was intoxicated, early Tuesday when he started making inappropriate comments and revealed he had a Smith & Wesson .40-caliber handgun, said Macon County sheriff's Sgt. Scott Flannery. The incident happened at 1:10 a.m. on the city's northeast side.

"He displayed the firearm to her and pointed it to her head," Flannery said, causing the woman to stop the vehicle in the middle of the road, flee into a cornfield and call police.

A deputy found the gun on the floorboard and a magazine with one live round loaded into the chamber of the handgun was in the vehicle, Flannery said.

He was arrested on preliminary charges of armed violence, possession of a firearm, aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and aggravated battery with a deadly weapon. All preliminary charges are subject to review by the State Attorney's Office.

A check of jail records Wednesday shows the man paid $7,500 bond for release, meaning bail was set at $75,000.

Contact Garrett Karsten at (217) 421-6949. Follow him on Twitter: @GarrettKarsten

