Driver in Decatur accident that caused 4 deaths was legally intoxicated, police say

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800-453-2472 to upgrade your subscription.

DECATUR — Police said the Decatur driver who fled from the scene of a collision that resulted in the deaths of four passengers had an estimated blood alcohol level almost three times the legal limit for driving and ran a red light.

A sworn affidavit from Decatur Police said Demetric J. Dixon, 24, was arrested at Decatur Memorial Hospital at 9 a.m. Monday. He was booked on preliminary charges of aggravated driving under the influence involving death and leaving the scene of an accident with fatal injuries. All preliminary charges are subject to review by the state attorney’s office.

Police said he had fled from the scene of the 2:43 a.m. Monday crash at the intersection of East Grand Avenue and North Water Street after his car, crammed with five passengers, ran the light and collided with a semi-truck pulling a fully loaded trailer.

Decatur Police Officer Craig Lundy, writing in the affidavit, said police had located and arrested Dixon after he arrived at the hospital seeking treatment for unspecified injuries resulting from the crash.