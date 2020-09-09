Driver in fatal DUI Decatur crash gets six-year prison sentence

Barton, 17 at the time of the crash, said what he’s done haunts him every hour of the day and night. “I have night terrors,” he added, pleading for forgiveness and the chance to turn his life around and make amends.

Hinton’s grieving family told him he was not the only one haunted by the tragedy. “The worst is knowing that in those few seconds before my Mom was overcome from all of the smoke, she was probably calling out my brother’s and my name to help her,” said Hinton’s daughter Sheryl Rhodes, reading from a victim impact statement.

“It breaks my heart every single day knowing that she died alone and scared.”

Giving evidence on Barton’s behalf, Melanie Schelling, a court appointed special advocate assigned to assist Barton because of his age, said he had grown up in appalling circumstances. She told the court his father was absent and took no interest in him and his drug-addicted, ailing mother had died when he was in 7th grade, leaving Barton to endure long periods of homelessness with no one to care for him.

Pleading for him to be shown mercy, Schelling said: “I feel like he’s never had a chance from the day he was born... he never had a chance.”