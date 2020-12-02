Driver ran over and killed woman after argument over drug deal, prosecutors allege

DECATUR — Christopher R. Castelli appeared in court Wednesday waiving a preliminary hearing and pleading not guilty to charges he ran down and killed a Decatur woman after his deal with her to exchange prescription drugs for sex ended in an argument.
Sworn affidavits from Decatur police allege Castelli, 32, knocked down 27-year-old Alisha A. Gordon as his car accelerated backwards, driving over the woman’s chest and head the night of Oct. 30. The affidavit described her death at the intersection of Dolphin Court and Kent Avenue in the Park City Mobile Home Park as being captured on surveillance video.
Officers investigating the case claim the footage shows Castelli then driving around the woman’s body and accelerating away in his silver Toyota, leaving her dead at the scene.
Castelli is charged with reckless homicide and failure to report a collision involving fatal injury.
Defense attorney Dave Ellison had opened Wednesday’s court hearing by telling Macon County Circuit Court Judge Phoebe Bowers that Castelli was willing to waive his right to a preliminary hearing.
Bowers then told Castelli that the purpose of such a hearing was for her to hear the evidence from Macon County State's Attorney Scott Rueter and decide whether there was probable cause to try the defendant on the charges.
“If you wish to waive that right today and plead not guilty, I will set your case over for a pretrial hearing. Is that what you wish to do?” asked the judge.
Support Local Journalism
Castelli, in custody and dressed in a black and white striped jail jumpsuit, confirmed that it was, and again agreed to forego the hearing when the judge sought assurance he was “knowingly and voluntarily” giving up his right to see if there was sufficient evidence to try him. Bowers then scheduled a pretrial hearing for Dec. 22 when a different lawyer, Michelle Sanders, will be in court to defend him.
The police evidence against Castelli, a former Miles Chevrolet mechanic, is outlined in the affidavit. It shows police tracked him down using the surveillance video and information from records extracted from Gordon’s phone, found on the roadway next to her body.
Police Officer Austin Lewis said Castelli, under questioning, admitted arranging to meet Gordon, the mother of a week-old baby, after they had conversations about her trading sexual acts for prescription pills he would supply. “Christopher also admitted to getting into an altercation with Alisha and ultimately striking her with the door of his vehicle as he backed up,” Lewis added.
Police allege that Gordon had got out of the car after the dispute and had been knocked down and under the vehicle by the still-open passenger door of the car as Castelli accelerated backwards towards her.
Lewis said Castelli had driven to Miles Chevrolet on Nov. 2 where he had changed the front passenger side tire and washed off the passenger side of the vehicle before leaving work early. He was arrested Nov. 3 and police said “evidentiary swabs” taken from the front passenger wheel well of Castelli’s car had field-tested positive for blood.
Castelli remains held in the Macon County Jail with bail set at $250,000, meaning he must post $25,000 to be released.
Tevin C.S. Bradford
Shane A. Lewis
Eric D. Currie
Leeandre M. Honorable
Elijah K. Jones
Norman L. Gates
Felipe K. Woodley-Underwood
Jessica E. Bartimus
Aric L. Corsby
Dylan R. Bunch Jr.
Randall R. Burrus
Tyler D. Jeffrey
Bryant K. Bunch
Timothy W. Smith
Bryan C. McGee
Justin D. Tate
Matthew L. Rice
Courtney Williams
Deonta M. Merriweather
Atheree T. Chaney
Clarence A. Ballard
Shaitan L. Cook Jr.
Ricko R. Blaylock, Jr.
Seth M. Nashland
Angela M. Schmitt
Sidney J. Flinn
Travis C. Stewart
Tracy T. Cunningham
Nancy Finley
Colby J. Park
Cornelius T. Price, Jr.
Charles E. Gardner
Tamajhe I. Adams
Aaron K. Greer
Blake A. Lunardi
Avery E. Drake
Mark A. Marquis
Rhonda G. Keech
Casey T. Wiley
Jakaelin Gregory
Jacquez L. Jones
Alvin Bond
Jarquez A. Hobbs
Terrence L. Calhoun
Santonio Byars Sr.
Bruce A. Malone
Kronterial N. Bond
Billiejo L. Soyster
Scott L. Minix
Lester A. McDonald
Delahn L. Amos
Chelsea Brown
Chancellor C. Embry
Joseph Luckee Vincent Williams
Dante L. Wade
Shawanda Apholone
Kevin Brown
Thomas J. Nall
Derondi C. Warnsley
Levron K. Hines
Jamie L. Golladay
Regina M. Nall
Phillip M. E. Diggs
Daniel R. Blazich
Matthew Anderson Jr.
Deoane A. Stone
Micaiah G. Barton
Jason C. Herendeen
Blake E. Merli
Josh D. Longfellow
Jeremiah D. Collins
Danielle M. Whitehead
Deonte D. Smith
Cory J. Marquis
Gary L. Boyle
Carl E. Harvey II
Dessica N. Jackson
Ashley N. Jobe
Lori J. Kramer
Talmel T. Wilson, Jr.
Dana E. Bond, Jr.
Christopher L. Bailey
Jennifer E. Bishop
Paul M. Folks
Cody M. Burries
Anthony J Dickey
Malik O. Lewis
Demetric J. Dixon
Michelle R. Batman
Seth D. Maxwell
Contact Tony Reid at (217) 421-7977. Follow him on Twitter: @TonyJReid
Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter
Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email.