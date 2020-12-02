Driver ran over and killed woman after argument over drug deal, prosecutors allege

“If you wish to waive that right today and plead not guilty, I will set your case over for a pretrial hearing. Is that what you wish to do?” asked the judge.

Castelli, in custody and dressed in a black and white striped jail jumpsuit, confirmed that it was, and again agreed to forego the hearing when the judge sought assurance he was “knowingly and voluntarily” giving up his right to see if there was sufficient evidence to try him. Bowers then scheduled a pretrial hearing for Dec. 22 when a different lawyer, Michelle Sanders, will be in court to defend him.

The police evidence against Castelli, a former Miles Chevrolet mechanic, is outlined in the affidavit. It shows police tracked him down using the surveillance video and information from records extracted from Gordon’s phone, found on the roadway next to her body.

Police Officer Austin Lewis said Castelli, under questioning, admitted arranging to meet Gordon, the mother of a week-old baby, after they had conversations about her trading sexual acts for prescription pills he would supply. “Christopher also admitted to getting into an altercation with Alisha and ultimately striking her with the door of his vehicle as he backed up,” Lewis added.