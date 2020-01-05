You are the owner of this article.
Driver tells police he was threatened with a knife in Decatur confrontation
Driver tells police he was threatened with a knife in Decatur confrontation

DECATUR — A driver working for a firm contracted to transport patients to and from Heritage Behavioral Health Center in Decatur told police one of his former passengers threatened him with a knife Friday morning.

Detective Sgt. Chris Copeland with Decatur Police said the 47-year-old driver had dropped off a female passenger and was waiting for her when he was approached by the man. “The suspect, who had previously been transported by the victim several times, grabbed the rear door of the vehicle like he was going to get in,” Copeland said. 

“The victim decided he was going to be nice and give this guy a ride but told him in the future he was going to need to contact his insurance to arrange for the ride.” That comment angered the suspect, aged in his 50s, who began yelling at the driver who had gotten out of his vehicle as the confrontation escalated.

“The victim said the suspect had a pocket knife in his right hand, held down at his side, and then he ‘flinched’ towards the victim, causing the victim to fear he was about to be battered,” Copeland added. “The suspect continued to yell at him and walked away.”

The suspect is being sought on a preliminary charge of aggravated assault; preliminary charges are subject to review by the state attorney's office.  

Contact Tony Reid at (217) 421-7977. Follow him on Twitter: @TonyJReid

