Driver who fled collision with Decatur cyclist 'felt bad', turned himself in, police say

DECATUR — Police said a Decatur driver who collided with a bicyclist, the force of the impact bouncing the rider off his windshield, fled the scene but later turned himself in after he said he “felt bad” about what he’d done.
A sworn affidavit from Decatur police said the collision happened at 5:10 p.m. Sunday at the intersection of 44th Street and East Maryland Road. The affidavit shows the 36-year-old driver arriving at police headquarters where he was questioned and placed under arrest at 7:17 p.m the same day.
He was booked on a preliminary charge of leaving the scene of a crash involving personal injury and driving on a suspended license. All preliminary charges are subject to review by the state's attorney’s office.
Writing in the affidavit, Officer Craig Lundy describes the driver heading southbound on 44th Street before making an eastbound turn onto Maryland. His car was traveling at about 13 mph when he told police he suddenly saw the cyclist in the middle of the road heading towards him.
“(The driver) said at this time the front driver’s side corner of (the car) struck the front of the bicycle,” said Lundy. “(The driver) said the cyclist went over his handlebars and struck the windshield, rolled off the vehicle and then onto the pavement.”
The driver is quoted as telling police he was filled with panic and fled eastbound in his car, which he later abandoned in a rail yard in the 3000 block of East Locust Street.
“He advised he felt bad about the situation and for this reason eventually came to Decatur Police Department Headquarters to turn himself in,” Lundy added.
Macon County Jail records show the driver was already facing an earlier charge dating from January of driving on a suspended license. He is currently free on $5,000 bail after posting a $500 bond. Prosecutors had asked for bail to be set at $10,000.
The sworn affidavit did not list an update on the extent of the cyclist's injuries.
