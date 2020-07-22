Driver who fled collision with Decatur cyclist 'felt bad', turns himself in, police say

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Central Illinois' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

DECATUR — Police said a Decatur driver who collided with a bicyclist, the force of the impact bouncing the rider off his windshield, fled the scene but later turned himself in after he said he “felt bad” about what he’d done.

A sworn affidavit from Decatur police said the collision happened at 5:10 p.m. Sunday at the intersection of 44th Street and East Maryland Road. The affidavit shows the 36-year-old driver arriving at police headquarters where he was questioned and placed under arrest at 7:17 p.m the same day.

He was booked on a preliminary charge of leaving the scene of a crash involving personal injury and driving on a suspended license. All preliminary charges are subject to review by the state's attorney’s office.

Writing in the affidavit, Officer Craig Lundy describes the driver heading southbound on 44th Street before making an eastbound turn onto Maryland. His car was traveling at about 13 mph when he told police he suddenly saw the cyclist in the middle of the road heading towards him.

“(The driver) said at this time the front driver’s side corner of (the car) struck the front of the bicycle,” said Lundy. “(The driver) said the cyclist went over his handlebars and struck the windshield, rolled off the vehicle and then onto the pavement.”