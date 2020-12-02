Drivers busted going 100 mph-plus on I-72 part of 'trend'

Police say they are writing more and more tickets for drivers sailing along at triple-digit speeds — including two in the past few days in west-central Illinois.

Illinois State Police statistics show that while citations for reckless driving are in line with the past few years, tickets for speeding over 100 mph are up dramatically.

Troopers have issued 540 more citations for speeding above 100 mph so far this year than in all of 2019.

After hitting a high of 3,034 tickets for the violation in 2018, the number fell to 2,883 last year. Through Nov. 20, this year's number had reached 3,423 statewide, state police said.

Troopers at Illinois State Police Post 20 in Pittsfield — which covers the five-county region of Pike, Scott, Brown, Schuyler and Adams counties — said two separate drivers were ticketed on the charge during a three-day period.

A driver was stopped Sunday going 109 mph in a 70 mph zone along Interstate 72. That followed a driver being clocked going 115 mph Thursday on the interstate, according to state police.