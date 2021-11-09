Drug possession, chase lead to charges in Shelby County

SHELBYVILLE — A Chicago man has been charged in Shelby County with theft of a controlled substance and subsequently leading police on a high-speed chase.
Shelby County State's Attorney Nichole Kroncke said in a news release that Albert A. Finch, 36, entered the CVS pharmacy in Shelbyville on March 14 with the intent to commit theft and unlawful acquisition of a controlled substance containing codeine.
The charges state Finch then fled from police, causing between $500 and $10,000 damage to a squad car, and exceeding speeds of 90 to 105 mph during the pursuit.
Finch is charged with two counts of burglary, criminal damage to government-supported property, unlawful possession of a controlled substance with a prior obtaining a controlled substance by fraud conviction, and aggravated fleeing or attempting to elude an officer.
