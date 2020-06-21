You are the owner of this article.
Drunken Decatur man arrested after he aimed BB rifle at officer, police say
Drunken Decatur man arrested after he aimed BB rifle at officer, police say

DECATUR — Police said a drunken Decatur man who made a police officer take cover when he pointed a BB rifle at him was arrested Friday night and booked on a preliminary charge of aggravated assault to a peace officer.

Detective Sgt. Chris Copeland said patrol officers had been called to the 1700 block of East Whitmer Street at 10:44 p.m. by a woman who had complained the man was shooting BBs at her home.

“She just wanted police to talk to the guy who was sitting on a porch across the street,” Copeland added. “An officer made contact with the guy who then pointed his BB gun at the officer as he approached and yelled ‘I’m gonna shoot you,’ so the officer took cover behind a vehicle in the guy’s driveway.”

Copeland said the officer, who was in uniform, asked the man to put the rifle down on the ground. He said the man started to lower the weapon, only to start to raise it again. “So the officer then yelled ‘Police, put the gun down,’ and he finally did so,” Copeland said.

He described the 64-year-old man as repeatedly using insulting language towards the 36-year-old patrol officer. 

“He was placed under arrest and transported to jail," he said. 

All preliminary charges are subject to review by the state attorney’s office.

