Drunken Decatur man arrested for spitting on, kicking paramedics, police say

DECATUR — Police said they arrested a drunken Decatur man after he spit on a paramedic’s face while they were trying to give him medical treatment Tuesday afternoon.

According to a sworn affidavit, Decatur police said they took the 34-year-old male into non-arrest police custody at 100 E. Prairie Ave. to have him treated by a doctor for his disorientation caused by alcohol intoxication.

After calling emergency medical services, the officer on scene observed the man spit directly on a Decatur Ambulance Service paramedic’s face as they were assisting him onto a gurney to be transported to Decatur Memorial Hospital, the affidavit said.

Once transported to the hospital, the affidavit also said the man intentionally kicked another paramedic in the left forearm with his right foot as the paramedic was restraining his feet to the hospital bed.

Both responding paramedics were dressed in full uniform that identified them as Decatur Ambulance Service paramedics.

The man was arrested and now faces two preliminary charges of aggravated battery of emergency medical services personnel. He is currently in custody at Macon County Jail.

His bail was set at $10,000 meaning he would need to post a $1,000 in order to be released.

Recommended for you…

Herald & Review holding COVID roundtable with health care professionals The Herald & Review is bringing together Central Illinois health care professionals for a lunchtime roundtable discussion on COVID-19.

All preliminary charges are subject to review by the state's attorney's office.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.