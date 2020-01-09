Drunken Decatur man calls 911 for a ride, gets arrested, police say

DECATUR — A drunken man who police say called 911 because he wanted to go home and then called requesting a ride to a hospital was arrested early Wednesday.

The 39-year-old Decatur resident was booked on a preliminary charge of disorderly conduct for filing false 911 reports. Preliminary charges are subject to review by the state attorney’s office.

A sworn affidavit said the man first called 911 around 12 a.m. where police found him intoxicated near North 19th and East William streets. “...He had called in and told Dispatch that he couldn’t find his way home and needed a way to get home…” said Police Officer Brent Morey.

The man was warned he was wasting police time and Morey quotes him as saying he understood “the police department was not a taxi service.”

A short time later Morey said officers were called to the 1300 block of East William Street and found the man lying on the ground claiming he couldn’t breathe. He was taken to Decatur Memorial Hospital where police were called back at 1:50 a.m. after receiving yet another call from the man. Morey said he found out the man had made obscene remarks to the medical staff and, as he wasn’t ill, was being discharged. So this time he had called 911 requesting a ride to HSHS St. Mary’s Hospital.