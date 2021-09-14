DUI charges filed in Shelby County wreck that killed 2

SHELBYVILLE — A Westervelt woman faces three counts of aggravated driving under the influence in connection with a Friday evening collision in Shelby County that resulted in the death of two people.

Kylene S. Sisk, 36, is charged with aggravated driving under the influence of drugs, alcohol and the combined influence of drugs and alcohol.

Shelby County State’s Attorney Nichole Kroncke in a statement said that each charge reads the driving under the influence violation resulted in the death of Kacy Alday, 24, and Stephanie Newton, 35, both of Assumption.

According to a preliminary report from the Illinois State Police, the vehicle driven by Sisk was traveling eastbound on 2100 North Road when she attempted to pass an unknown vehicle in a no-passing zone and collided with a westbound motorcycle.

State Police said in a news release that the collision occurred around 9:36 p.m. Friday along County Road 2100 North between County Road 800 East and 900 East.

Kroncke said each charge is a Class 2 felony with a sentencing range of 6 to 28 years in the Illinois Department of Corrections. Probation is a possible sentence if the court determines that extraordinary circumstances exist and require probation.

Recommended for you…

Sisk appeared in court on Monday via Zoom and bail was set at $2 million by Circuit Judge Mike McHaney. A preliminary hearing has been scheduled for Sept. 27.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.