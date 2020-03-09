DUI driver bites officer and resists arrest, Decatur police say

DECATUR — A driver who police said fled from them after smoking cannabis and drinking alcohol got into more trouble at the Macon County Jail after authorities say he bit a correctional officer on the arm hard enough to leave a bleeding wound.
A sworn affidavit said the 19-year-old man arrived at the jail following his arrest at 2:20 a.m. Saturday after a short chase ended with his vehicle stopped on North 27th Street.
Macon County Deputy Shane Beck said the man suddenly become “actively resistant” while being processed into the jail and bit a correctional officer’s right inner forearm.
Beck said the man, who lives in Edwardsville, had earlier been taken to HSHS St. Mary’s Hospital after being hurt while resisting arrest at the North 27th Street-East U.S. 36 intersection where the traffic stop took place. Beck said he became violent when refusing to submit to a blood test and had made a grab for a deputy’s duty weapon.
“(The driver) was taken to the ground by a hip toss and suffered minor facial injuries …” added Beck.
The deputy said the driver also tried to cheat a urine alcohol test by pouring water into a specimen bottle. He was found to have a breath alcohol content of .211 and showed signs of impairment during sobriety testing.
Beck said the driver initially said he had only smoked cannabis but, after he was placed in the confines of a squad car, Beck said he became aware that the man had a strong odor of alcohol.
“...I asked him again if he had been drinking and he shook his head indicating yes,” said Beck. “I asked him how much alcohol he consumed and he stated ‘three pints.’”
The driver was booked on preliminary charges of driving under the influence, disobeying a stop sign, operating an uninsured motor vehicle, illegally transporting alcohol, failure to signal when required and unlawful possession of cannabis.
He was also charged with two counts of resisting/obstructing law enforcement, aggravated battery to a corrections officer and consumption of alcohol by a minor. All preliminary charges are subject to review by the state attorney’s office.
A check of Macon County Jail records showed the driver was free after posting $1,000 bond on bail set at $10,000.
