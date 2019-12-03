DUI driver wounds 2 deputies fighting arrest after Forsyth crash, police say

FOYSYTH — Police said a motorist caught driving under the influence of alcohol left two officers with bleeding wounds late Sunday night as he struggled to resist arrest after crashing his van into a ditch in Forsyth.
A sworn affidavit from the Macon County Sheriff’s Office said the 39-year-old Decatur man butted Deputy Bradley Patient in the mouth with his head as the officer tried to handcuff him. Another deputy suffered bleeding wounds to his hands, according to the affidavit, as he also fought to handcuff the driver who was finally taken into custody at 11:14 p.m. He had earlier started and then “began passively resisting” field sobriety tests, police allege.
The driver was booked on preliminary charges of DUI, resisting and obstructing police, driving too fast for conditions, running a red light and failure to reduce speed to avoid an accident. All preliminary charges are subject to review by the state attorney’s office.
Writing in the affidavit, Patient said witnesses told him the driver had been heading north on Water Street in Decatur at a very fast speed. “He (the witness) stated that a Decatur Police Department (patrol officer) attempted to catch the vehicle but was unsuccessful,” Patient added.
You have free articles remaining.
“The witness reported the van ran the red light at U.S. 51 and Lucille Avenue at a high rate of speed before running off the roadway to the right.”
Patient said he had found the driver sitting in his crashed van in the ditch and said the man smelled strongly of alcohol and his eyes were “red and glossy.”
A check of Macon County Jail records Tuesday showed the driver had been released from custody after posting bond of $3,000.
2019 mug shots from the Herald & Review
Jerome Davis
Dalton C. Skinner
Anthony K. Williams
Kevin M. Roark
Stacey Darrell Bates
Leonde D. Johnson
Johnathan M. Radley
Roy M. Wilks
Charles H. Drain
Maurice D. Cline
Scott A. Gentry
Tiffany R. Rogers
Devontae C. Jones
Cornell D.A. Johnson
Gary L. Boyle
Anthony Myers
Sidney J. Flinn
Twanka L. Davis
Thomas L. Gill
Frank E. Sherman
Kassie M. Benton
Mark A. Marquis
Adam L. Agee
Jaquarius L. West
Ashley N. Jobe
Steven L. McClennon Jr.
Matthew Anderson Jr.
Traveon L. Hood
Anthony Grampsas
Tyjuan Bruce
Richard J. Rush
Billiejo L. Soyster
Garold Holloway
Jamonta R. Blythe
Marvin F. Smith
Antwain J. Ward
Deion J. Sims
Nicholas K. Lotts
Andrew J. Cox
Rahiam A. Shabazz
Bryon D. Theus
Dondrion L. Austin
Joseph L. Williams
Jarius T. Fuller
Jonathan C.T. Owens
Ryne J. Woods
Cameron T. Taylor
Colby J. Park
Roy M. Wilks Jr.
Tyrone L. Humphrey
Javonne D. Russell
Trayon S. Jones
Jechelle D. Hendrix
Floyd D. Banks
Ricardo Q. Holloway
Taylor R. Szekely
Angela M. Baker
Antwanette R. Atkins
Durames K. Johnson
Michael Lawary
Ray M. James
Lamont D. Wright
Blake A. Lunardi
Casey T. Wiley
Johnnie L. Murphy
Selley X. Tullison
Kristy M. Fredstrom
Romell D. Hill
Austin L. Crist
Leondous H. Coleman
Skylar L. Cook
Terrance J. Wilson
Tamme R. King
Laurel A. Szekely
John T. McKown
Emmanuel Dunklin
Zachary D. Batson
Jason A. White
Lewis Jackson
Matthew D. Jackson
Deonta O. Johnson
Tyronn L. Ricks
Jamaal Anthony Jackson
Daiquan D. Cline
Jose Luis Aboytes
Damien O. McClure
Tammy L. Leigh
Rebecca J. Arndt
Shannon J. Ward
Jason F. Belman
George H. Holmes
Adam J. Frydenger
Devante J. Hall
Nathan C. Parnell
Tristin R. Jones
Antwone L. Clemmons
Lamentae R. Turner
Joseph A. Baker
Darelle D. Fox
Joseph D. Fox
Marcus E. Flagg
Lewis Jackson
Avante M. Flesch
Brandon M. Diggs
Alvin Bond
Yaree S. Wiley
Devonta M. Bond
Tracey A. Janes
Micah J. Hale
Lepolean N. Reasonover
Jonathan J. Walker
Emmett J. Rogers
Ryan H.J. O’Neal
Maurice K. Dozier
Dustin Ellis
Contact Tony Reid at (217) 421-7977. Follow him on Twitter: @TonyJReid