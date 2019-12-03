DUI driver wounds 2 deputies fighting arrest after Forsyth crash, police say

FOYSYTH — Police said a motorist caught driving under the influence of alcohol left two officers with bleeding wounds late Sunday night as he struggled to resist arrest after crashing his van into a ditch in Forsyth.

A sworn affidavit from the Macon County Sheriff’s Office said the 39-year-old Decatur man butted Deputy Bradley Patient in the mouth with his head as the officer tried to handcuff him. Another deputy suffered bleeding wounds to his hands, according to the affidavit, as he also fought to handcuff the driver who was finally taken into custody at 11:14 p.m. He had earlier started and then “began passively resisting” field sobriety tests, police allege.

The driver was booked on preliminary charges of DUI, resisting and obstructing police, driving too fast for conditions, running a red light and failure to reduce speed to avoid an accident. All preliminary charges are subject to review by the state attorney’s office.

Writing in the affidavit, Patient said witnesses told him the driver had been heading north on Water Street in Decatur at a very fast speed. “He (the witness) stated that a Decatur Police Department (patrol officer) attempted to catch the vehicle but was unsuccessful,” Patient added.

