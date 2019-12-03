You are the owner of this article.
DUI driver wounds 2 deputies fighting arrest after Forsyth crash, police say
FOYSYTH — Police said a motorist caught driving under the influence of alcohol left two officers with bleeding wounds late Sunday night as he struggled to resist arrest after crashing his van into a ditch in Forsyth.

A sworn affidavit from the Macon County Sheriff’s Office said the 39-year-old Decatur man butted Deputy Bradley Patient in the mouth with his head as the officer tried to handcuff him. Another deputy suffered bleeding wounds to his hands, according to the affidavit, as he also fought to handcuff the driver who was finally taken into custody at 11:14 p.m. He had earlier started and then “began passively resisting” field sobriety tests, police allege.

The driver was booked on preliminary charges of DUI, resisting and obstructing police, driving too fast for conditions, running a red light and failure to reduce speed to avoid an accident. All preliminary charges are subject to review by the state attorney’s office.

Writing in the affidavit, Patient said witnesses told him the driver had been heading north on Water Street in Decatur at a very fast speed. “He (the witness) stated that a Decatur Police Department (patrol officer) attempted to catch the vehicle but was unsuccessful,” Patient added.

“The witness reported the van ran the red light at U.S. 51 and Lucille Avenue at a high rate of speed before running off the roadway to the right.”

Patient said he had found the driver sitting in his crashed van in the ditch and said the man smelled strongly of alcohol and his eyes were “red and glossy.”

A check of Macon County Jail records Tuesday showed the driver had been released from custody after posting bond of $3,000.

Contact Tony Reid at (217) 421-7977. Follow him on Twitter: @TonyJReid

