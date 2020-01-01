DUN Training classes set for those interested in becoming court reporters


A stenotype machine generates a type of shorthand that allows a court reporter to create highly accurate notes of conversations said in court.

 DAVID PROEBER, THE PANTAGRAPH

PEORIA — The Illinois Official Court Reporters association is scheduling introductory classes for people interested in the profession.

Classes so far are scheduled in Springfield, LaSalle/Ottawa, Peoria, Strasburg and Effingham where three, two-hour classes will cover different content.

Court reporters use a specialized computer to take accurate notes during court proceedings, legal meetings and other matters. Over time, the number of court reporters has decreased through retirements and a lack of visibility about the profession. Lee News Service detailed the issues in a September story.

Starting salaries for state-employed court reporters can be from $41,000 to $51,000 with benefits and additional transcript income. Court reporters do not need to have a college degree, just the proficiency to use a steno machine to pass a licensing exam.

Today, court reporters use paperless real-time translation technology that displays a spoken word on a computer screen almost as soon as it is said, according to the Lee News Service story. It works this way: A court reporter uses a steno machine (also called a writer), pressing a combination of 22 keys to take down what is being said at a speed of 225 words per minute. Each key represents a phonetic sound, which is translated by the computer program into English words.

For information on the classes or to register, visit www.illinoisofficialcourtreporters.com/firststeps.

