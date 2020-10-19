 Skip to main content
East Wood Street shooting in Decatur police Crime of the Week
DECATUR — A shooting in the 1000 block of East Wood Street is the Decatur Police Department's Crime of the Week. 

One person was hospitalized with a non-life threatening injury after police were called to the crime scene around 12:10 p.m. on Oct. 7. 

Witnesses described the shooter as a Black man wearing a red sweatshirt, police said. Police say the victim provided little information.

A blue Nissan Altima may have been involved, officials say. 

Any information regarding the shooting can be directed anonymously to Crime Stoppers at (217) 423-8477. The agency will pay $500 for information that leads to an arrest of the crime of the week.

Contact Garrett Karsten at (217) 421-6949. Follow him on Twitter: @GarrettKarsten

