East Wood Street shooting in Decatur police Crime of the Week

DECATUR — A shooting in the 1000 block of East Wood Street is the Decatur Police Department's Crime of the Week.
One person was hospitalized with a non-life threatening injury after police were called to the crime scene around 12:10 p.m. on Oct. 7.
Witnesses described the shooter as a Black man wearing a red sweatshirt, police said. Police say the victim provided little information.
A blue Nissan Altima may have been involved, officials say.
Any information regarding the shooting can be directed anonymously to Crime Stoppers at (217) 423-8477. The agency will pay $500 for information that leads to an arrest of the crime of the week.
