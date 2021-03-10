 Skip to main content
East Wood Street shooting under investigation, Decatur police say
East Wood Street shooting under investigation, Decatur police say

DECATUR— Police say a shooting took place around 11 p.m. Tuesday in the 1000 block of East Wood Street. 

Decatur police Sgt. Chris Copeland on Wednesday morning said no one was hit with gunfire during the incident and a warrant was obtained and executed in the area.

No additional information was available, Copeland said.

This story will be updated. 

Contact Garrett Karsten at (217) 421-6949. Follow him on Twitter: @GarrettKarsten

