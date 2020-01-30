Eastside Decatur traffic stop leads to passenger's arrest on drug charges

DECATUR — A traffic stop on the city's east side early Thursday led to the arrest of a 34-year-old man who had multiple drugs and paraphernalia, the Macon County Sheriff's Office said.

The man was a passenger in the vehicle that deputies had stopped around 2 a.m. on 22nd Street near East Geddes Avenue, Sgt. Scott Flannery said.

Deputies initiated the traffic stop because they believed the driver was intoxicated, Flannery said. They later found that the driver was not under the influence of drugs or alcohol.

However, deputies discovered that the passenger had active warrants from two counties, Flannery said. He was then arrested and searched as part of the arrest process. That's when deputies found that he had six hypodermic needles, 4.3 grams of methamphetamine, 2.9 grams of heroin and 2.2 grams of marijuana, Flannery said.

The 34-year-old was booked into the Macon County Jail. The man is facing preliminary felony charges of methamphetamine delivery under five grams, possession of methamphetamine under five grams, heroin delivery under five grams and possession of heroin under five grams. Preliminary charges are subject to review by the state's attorney.

The man was awaiting a bond hearing as of Thursday morning.