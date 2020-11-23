Enraged Maroa grandmother who slapped and spanked autistic grandson gets probation

DECATUR — Lori J. Kramer, the Maroa grandmother charged with repeatedly slapping her autistic 7-year-old grandson across the face after he used a swear word, took a plea deal and was sentenced to 24 months probation and ordered to undergo a mental health evaluation.
The case of Kramer, 57, had been set for a jury trial Nov. 17 but she appeared in court that day and said she was willing to accept the plea deal negotiated by her defense attorney, Nrupa Patel.
Kramer told Macon County Circuit Court Judge Thomas Griffith she would plead to a single count of endangering the life or health of a child, a Class A misdemeanor.
Assistant Macon County State’s Attorney Regan Radtke then agreed to drop a felony charge of aggravated battery to a child causing bodily harm, which Griffith dismissed. She also dropped, and the judge dismissed, two additional charges of domestic battery, both Class A misdemeanors.
In addition to the probation term and mental health evaluation, which will require Kramer to undergo any recommended treatment, she was also ordered to perform 30 hours of community service.
Support Local Journalism
A sworn affidavit about the case from Maroa Police Officer Tyler Jenkins said Kramer had been babysitting the boy at 6:30 a.m. Feb. 25 when she became enraged after he used a four letter word in front of her.
Jenkins said she “open hand-smacked” the boy across the mouth 12 times, opening up a bleeding wound on his top lip.
“A (witness) also indicated Lori then spanked the child with enough force to buckle the child’s legs,” Jenkins added. “The witness then stated that she grabbed the back of the child’s hooded sweatshirt near the neck area and lifted the child off the ground. The witness stated that this caused choking to the child and the child was thrown onto a chair.”
Jenkins said the boy was described at the time as having the mindset of a 4-year-old, according to his mother.
Tevin C.S. Bradford
Shane A. Lewis
Eric D. Currie
Leeandre M. Honorable
Elijah K. Jones
Norman L. Gates
Felipe K. Woodley-Underwood
Jessica E. Bartimus
Aric L. Corsby
Dylan R. Bunch Jr.
Randall R. Burrus
Tyler D. Jeffrey
Bryant K. Bunch
Timothy W. Smith
Bryan C. McGee
Justin D. Tate
Matthew L. Rice
Courtney Williams
Deonta M. Merriweather
Atheree T. Chaney
Clarence A. Ballard
Shaitan L. Cook Jr.
Ricko R. Blaylock, Jr.
Seth M. Nashland
Angela M. Schmitt
Sidney J. Flinn
Travis C. Stewart
Tracy T. Cunningham
Nancy Finley
Colby J. Park
Cornelius T. Price, Jr.
Charles E. Gardner
Tamajhe I. Adams
Aaron K. Greer
Blake A. Lunardi
Avery E. Drake
Mark A. Marquis
Rhonda G. Keech
Casey T. Wiley
Jakaelin Gregory
Jacquez L. Jones
Alvin Bond
Jarquez A. Hobbs
Terrence L. Calhoun
Santonio Byars Sr.
Bruce A. Malone
Kronterial N. Bond
Billiejo L. Soyster
Scott L. Minix
Lester A. McDonald
Delahn L. Amos
Chelsea Brown
Chancellor C. Embry
Joseph Luckee Vincent Williams
Dante L. Wade
Shawanda Apholone
Kevin Brown
Thomas J. Nall
Derondi C. Warnsley
Levron K. Hines
Jamie L. Golladay
Regina M. Nall
Phillip M. E. Diggs
Daniel R. Blazich
Matthew Anderson Jr.
Deoane A. Stone
Micaiah G. Barton
Jason C. Herendeen
Blake E. Merli
Josh D. Longfellow
Jeremiah D. Collins
Danielle M. Whitehead
Deonte D. Smith
Cory J. Marquis
Gary L. Boyle
Carl E. Harvey II
Dessica N. Jackson
Ashley N. Jobe
Lori J. Kramer
Talmel T. Wilson, Jr.
Dana E. Bond, Jr.
Christopher L. Bailey
Jennifer E. Bishop
Paul M. Folks
Cody M. Burries
Anthony J Dickey
Malik O. Lewis
Demetric J. Dixon
Michelle R. Batman
Seth D. Maxwell
Contact Tony Reid at (217) 421-7977. Follow him on Twitter: @TonyJReid
Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter
Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email.