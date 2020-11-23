 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Enraged Maroa grandmother who slapped and spanked autistic grandson gets probation
0 comments
alert top story

Enraged Maroa grandmother who slapped and spanked autistic grandson gets probation

{{featured_button_text}}
Kramer

Lori J. Kramer

 Tony Reid

DECATUR — Lori J. Kramer, the Maroa grandmother charged with repeatedly slapping her autistic 7-year-old grandson across the face after he used a swear word, took a plea deal and was sentenced to 24 months probation and ordered to undergo a mental health evaluation.

The case of Kramer, 57, had been set for a jury trial Nov. 17 but she appeared in court that day and said she was willing to accept the plea deal negotiated by her defense attorney, Nrupa Patel.

Kramer told Macon County Circuit Court Judge Thomas Griffith she would plead to a single count of endangering the life or health of a child, a Class A misdemeanor.

Assistant Macon County State’s Attorney Regan Radtke then agreed to drop a felony charge of aggravated battery to a child causing bodily harm, which Griffith dismissed. She also dropped, and the judge dismissed, two additional charges of domestic battery, both Class A misdemeanors.

In addition to the probation term and mental health evaluation, which will require Kramer to undergo any recommended treatment, she was also ordered to perform 30 hours of community service.

Support Local Journalism

Your membership makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

A sworn affidavit about the case from Maroa Police Officer Tyler Jenkins said Kramer had been babysitting the boy at 6:30 a.m. Feb. 25 when she became enraged after he used a four letter word in front of her.

Jenkins said she “open hand-smacked” the boy across the mouth 12 times, opening up a bleeding wound on his top lip.

“A (witness) also indicated Lori then spanked the child with enough force to buckle the child’s legs,” Jenkins added. “The witness then stated that she grabbed the back of the child’s hooded sweatshirt near the neck area and lifted the child off the ground. The witness stated that this caused choking to the child and the child was thrown onto a chair.”

Jenkins said the boy was described at the time as having the mindset of a 4-year-old, according to his mother.

Contact Tony Reid at (217) 421-7977. Follow him on Twitter: @TonyJReid

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News