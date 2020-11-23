Enraged Maroa grandmother who slapped and spanked autistic grandson gets probation

DECATUR — Lori J. Kramer, the Maroa grandmother charged with repeatedly slapping her autistic 7-year-old grandson across the face after he used a swear word, took a plea deal and was sentenced to 24 months probation and ordered to undergo a mental health evaluation.

The case of Kramer, 57, had been set for a jury trial Nov. 17 but she appeared in court that day and said she was willing to accept the plea deal negotiated by her defense attorney, Nrupa Patel.

Kramer told Macon County Circuit Court Judge Thomas Griffith she would plead to a single count of endangering the life or health of a child, a Class A misdemeanor.

Assistant Macon County State’s Attorney Regan Radtke then agreed to drop a felony charge of aggravated battery to a child causing bodily harm, which Griffith dismissed. She also dropped, and the judge dismissed, two additional charges of domestic battery, both Class A misdemeanors.

In addition to the probation term and mental health evaluation, which will require Kramer to undergo any recommended treatment, she was also ordered to perform 30 hours of community service.

