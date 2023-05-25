Gift this article Share this article paywall-free.

QUINCY — Prosecutors in the Timothy Bliefnick trial focused on the evidence collection during Thursday's testimony.

Quincy Police Department Crime Scene Technician Emily Pezzella spent about an hour on the stand describing the work she did Feb. 23 at the home of Rebecca Bliefnick.

Timothy Bliefnick, 40, a Decatur native, faces two counts of first-degree murder and one count of home invasion in connection with the Feb. 23 shooting death of his estranged wife, Rebecca Bliefnick.

Reviewing crime scene photos, Pezzella noted there was damage to a second-floor window and a patio chair had been placed along the side of the house.

She testified about what was found in the Bliefnick home on Kentucky Road.

"I noticed there were multiple shell casings on the floor along with wood, which appeared to be from the doorframe," Pezzella said about photos that showed the master bedroom doorway.

Pezzella also testified that she participated in the March 1 search of Timothy Bliefnick's home on Hampshire Street.

Defense attorney Casey Schnack questioned Pezzella on why more crowbars found at the home weren't sent for testing to see if they matched with marks from the damaged window at the crime scene.

Pezzella said crowbars found in the garage appeared to have not been moved in some time, unlike the one found in the basement.

Pezzella also agreed with Schnack that many items that were collected were not sent to the State Crime Lab for further testing.

Quincy Police Detective Sg. Bryan Dusch testified that he was involved in the March 1 search of Timothy Bliefnick's home

He reported finding Aldi grocery bags, which prosecutors allege were used to make a homemade silencer. Pieces of plastic were found around Rebecca Bliefnick's body.

Dusch also testified that 9mm shell casings were found in the home. The same caliber shell casings were found at the crime scene.

Dusch reported finding photos of Timothy Bliefnick firing guns, including a CZ 75. The photos were shown to the jury over Schnack's objection.

During cross-examination, he admitted that he didn't know when the photos were taken, including whether it was from before the couple separated.

Schnack also questioned Dusch whether he ever searched if either Bliefnicks ever reported a gun stolen or missing.

He said they had.

Dusch also testified that Rebecca Bliefnick reported a CZ 75 gun was missing to police and that Timothy Bliefnick was approached and asked where it was. He told police he didn't know where it was and hadn't seen it in a year.

After that, Rebecca Bliefnick reported the weapon stolen.

Quincy Police Officer Patrick Hollensteiner was tasked to find a bicycle because there was footage of an individual on a bicycle on Feb. 22. He testified that he found a blue Schwinn Sidewinder bicycle without reflectors on the wheels just east of North 18th Street not far from Timothy Bliefnick's Hampshire Street home.

Jurors also watched a video of Hollensteiner recreating how someone could reach the roof of the home and reach the window that was damaged.

"It was a challenging climb," he testified. "I would say you have to be somewhat athletic to utilize it.

Hollensteiner said his height — 6 feet, 4 inches — also was an advantage, noting Timothy Bliefnick's driver's license lists him at 6 feet, 2 inches tall.

Witness Michael Blaesing testified that he sold a blue Schwinn bicycle without reflectors on Facebook Marketplace in October 2022 for $75 cash. Blaesing said he sold it to a man, who was white, tall, slender and athletic, but that he wouldn't recognize him if he ever saw him again.

Detective Zach Bemis testified that he rode a Schwinn Sidewinder between 20th and Hampshire to the 2500 block of Kentucky Road. He said the ride only took a few minutes.

Bradley Ehmen who lives just to the east of Timothy Bliefnick testified that in January 2023, Bliefnick asked him if he had any surveillance cameras in his backyard. Ehmen told him that he did not.

During cross-examination, Ehmen said he was told by other neighbors of trespassers in his yard.

Testimony is set to resume Friday.

