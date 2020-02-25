You are the owner of this article.
Ex-boyfriend in Decatur sabotages former girlfriend's car, police allege
Ex-boyfriend in Decatur sabotages former girlfriend's car, police allege

DECATUR — A Decatur man unhappy that his girlfriend of two years had broken up with him got his revenge by sabotaging her car, police said.

The 38-year-old man is accused of lacing the vehicle's fuel tank with a mixture of sugar and water which caused the engine to stall when she tried to drive, according to a sworn affidavit from Decatur police. The incident is said to have happened in the early morning of Aug. 14 and the affidavit said police found and arrested the man Monday morning.

Police Officer Jason Hesse said he interviewed the 40-year-old victim at the time and she had said the man was “not taking the break up well.” He had made threats to damage her car and specifically talked of pouring sugar into the gas tank.

She told Hesse she had been staying overnight at a friend’s home in the 1700 block of East North Street when a noise woke her at 5 a.m. and she went outside for a look. Hesse said she described seeing a man near her car and, as he fled, he passed under a street light and she recognized him as her ex-boyfriend.

Hesse quotes the woman as saying she didn’t think much of the incident and started her car up at 7 a.m. and drive off. “(She) stated as she began to travel westbound on East Eldorado Street her vehicle died,” Hesse added. “She stated she believed she had a quarter tank of gas when she parked her vehicle the night before.”

Later, after the car was towed to a garage, a mechanic told Hesse he had dropped the gas tank and found it filled with “straight brown water” that was mixed with what he believed was brown sugar. Flushing the fuel lines and other engine repairs were likely to result in a repair bill “well over $1,000,” the mechanic said.

The ex-boyfriend was booked on a preliminary charge of tampering with a vehicle. Preliminary charges are subject to review by the state attorney’s office. He remained held in the Macon County Jail on Tuesday in lieu of bond set at $20,000, which means he must post $2,000 to be released.

