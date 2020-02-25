Ex-boyfriend in Decatur sabotages former girlfriend's car, police allege

DECATUR — A Decatur man unhappy that his girlfriend of two years had broken up with him got his revenge by sabotaging her car, police said.

The 38-year-old man is accused of lacing the vehicle's fuel tank with a mixture of sugar and water which caused the engine to stall when she tried to drive, according to a sworn affidavit from Decatur police. The incident is said to have happened in the early morning of Aug. 14 and the affidavit said police found and arrested the man Monday morning.

Police Officer Jason Hesse said he interviewed the 40-year-old victim at the time and she had said the man was “not taking the break up well.” He had made threats to damage her car and specifically talked of pouring sugar into the gas tank.

She told Hesse she had been staying overnight at a friend’s home in the 1700 block of East North Street when a noise woke her at 5 a.m. and she went outside for a look. Hesse said she described seeing a man near her car and, as he fled, he passed under a street light and she recognized him as her ex-boyfriend.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800-453-2472 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}