Ex-boyfriend injures man in violent Valentine's Day fight in Decatur, police say
breaking top story

DECATUR — A man is being sought on aggravated battery charges after he attacked a male victim on Friday and hit him hard enough to cause a deep laceration in his face needing stitches to close, according to Decatur police.

Detective Sgt. Chris Copeland said trouble flared just after 5 p.m. on Valentine’s Day when the suspect, 34, arrived at a house in the 2100 block of North Church Street asking to talk to his 33-year-old ex-girlfriend.

Copeland said the woman did not want to speak to him and the 57-year-old boyfriend of the girlfriend’s mother told the man to leave.

The younger man refused to go and began throwing around items in the front yard while the older man was calling police, authorities said. The younger man stepped onto the front porch and a yelling quarrel began between the two men, police said.

“And then the (34-year-old) guy punched the victim in the face with a closed fist,” said Copeland. “And he swung at him a second time but missed, and the other man swung back at the suspect and he missed before he grabbed the man in a bear hug to try to prevent him from punching him anymore. The two of them ended up wrestling on the ground before the suspect got up and left on foot.”

Copeland said patrol officers who saw the cut to the left side of the victim’s upper lip described it as a “severe laceration.” The man refused an ambulance ride after being told the gash needed suturing and Copeland said he informed paramedics that he was going to take himself to the emergency room later.

Contact Tony Reid at (217) 421-7977. Follow him on Twitter: @TonyJReid

