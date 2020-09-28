Ex-boyfriend keeps attacking former girlfriend, Decatur police say

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

DECATUR — Police said a man who keeps attacking his former girlfriend was arrested early Sunday after trashing her apartment, punching her in the face and grabbing a stitched wound on her finger, causing it to open up and bleed.

A sworn affidavit said the 34-year-old victim had taken out an order of protection against him four days before she was attacked late Saturday night.

“(She) advised that (he) broke her jaw approximately one year ago and continues to be physically abusive although they have not dated since he broke her jaw,” said Decatur police Officer Jaime Hagemeyer.

The woman is quoted as saying the latest attack happened after she opened her apartment door in response to a knock. She fled to a neighbor’s home after the 37-year-old ex-boyfriend marched in but she came back when she heard the sound of her apartment being damaged.

The ex-girlfriend said that was when she was punched and he grabbed her stitched left index finger and “twisted”, causing the sutured wound to open up and bleed. The affidavit did not explain what caused the wound.