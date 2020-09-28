 Skip to main content
Ex-boyfriend keeps attacking former girlfriend, Decatur police say
Ex-boyfriend keeps attacking former girlfriend, Decatur police say

DECATUR — Police said a man who keeps attacking his former girlfriend was arrested early Sunday after trashing her apartment, punching her in the face and grabbing a stitched wound on her finger, causing it to open up and bleed.

A sworn affidavit said the 34-year-old victim had taken out an order of protection against him four days before she was attacked late Saturday night.

“(She) advised that (he) broke her jaw approximately one year ago and continues to be physically abusive although they have not dated since he broke her jaw,” said Decatur police Officer Jaime Hagemeyer.

The woman is quoted as saying the latest attack happened after she opened her apartment door in response to a knock. She fled to a neighbor’s home after the 37-year-old ex-boyfriend marched in but she came back when she heard the sound of her apartment being damaged.

The ex-girlfriend said that was when she was punched and he grabbed her stitched left index finger and “twisted”, causing the sutured wound to open up and bleed. The affidavit did not explain what caused the wound.

Surveying the damaged apartment, Hagemeyer said she saw the screen ripped off a television valued at $297 and $200 worth of food — the contents of a fridge and freezer — strewn all over the place. “...Broken eggs on the floor, milk spattered over furniture, chips strewn around, hot dogs out of the package and on the floor and random meats thrown around,” Hagemeyer said.

The ex-boyfriend was booked on preliminary charges of committing domestic battery while having a previous domestic battery conviction, criminal damage and violating an order of protection. All preliminary charges are reviewed by the state's attorney's office.

A check of Macon County Jail records Monday showed that he remained in custody with bail set at $20,000, meaning he must post $2,000 to be released.

Contact Tony Reid at (217) 421-7977. Follow him on Twitter: @TonyJReid

