Ex-boyfriend who invaded woman's home and battered her twice gets arrested, Decatur police report

DECATUR — An ex-boyfriend who couldn’t accept it was over invaded the Decatur home of his former girlfriend on two consecutive days and attacked her, according to police.

A sworn affidavit from Decatur police said the home invasions happened on Oct. 6 and Oct. 7 and the 39-year-old man fled afterward; police found and arrested him Friday.

The 39-year-old victim said the man burst into her home and battered her the first night, leaving her with several visible bruises and she had filed a police report. She is quoted as telling police that when he came back the next day, he gained entry by kicking in the back door.

“She stated that she asked what he was doing there and he said something like ‘You didn’t listen to me last night’ and told her she needed to listen to him,” said Officer Alex Amaya in a sworn affidavit.

“She stated that he grabbed her by the hair, pulling her hair out, and then hit her about three times in the back of the head and kicked her in the back. Officers were shown a large amount of hair similar to her own hair which she brushed out of her head after he pulled her hair.”