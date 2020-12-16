 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Ex-boyfriend who invaded woman's home and battered her twice gets arrested, Decatur police report
0 comments

Ex-boyfriend who invaded woman's home and battered her twice gets arrested, Decatur police report

{{featured_button_text}}

DECATUR — An ex-boyfriend who couldn’t accept it was over invaded the Decatur home of his former girlfriend on two consecutive days and attacked her, according to police.

A sworn affidavit from Decatur police said the home invasions happened on Oct. 6 and Oct. 7 and the 39-year-old man fled afterward; police found and arrested him Friday.

The 39-year-old victim said the man burst into her home and battered her the first night, leaving her with several visible bruises and she had filed a police report. She is quoted as telling police that when he came back the next day, he gained entry by kicking in the back door.

Controlling boyfriend whips and strangles Decatur woman, police say

“She stated that she asked what he was doing there and he said something like ‘You didn’t listen to me last night’ and told her she needed to listen to him,” said Officer Alex Amaya in a sworn affidavit.

“She stated that he grabbed her by the hair, pulling her hair out, and then hit her about three times in the back of the head and kicked her in the back. Officers were shown a large amount of hair similar to her own hair which she brushed out of her head after he pulled her hair.”

The woman said she was left battered and bruised but managed to grab her phone and call her mother. She told her to come over right away, Amaya reported, before the man grabbed the phone from her and fled out the back of the house.

He was booked on preliminary charges of home invasion involving violence against a person, unlawful restraint, domestic battery and interfering with the reporting of domestic violence. All preliminary charges are subject to review by the state's attorney’s office.

Mug shots from the Herald & Review

Contact Tony Reid at (217) 421-7977. Follow him on Twitter: @TonyJReid

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch now: Macon County sheriff race court battle

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News