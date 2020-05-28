You are the owner of this article.
Ex-girlfriend finds earlier ex in Decatur bedroom closet and attacks her, police say
DECATUR — A 20-year-old woman, described by police as a Decatur man’s “current ex-girlfriend,” found his former “ex-girlfriend” hiding in his bedroom closet and proceeded to repeatedly punch her in the head, a sworn affidavit said.

The 20-year-old is described as having moved out of the Decatur home she shared with her boyfriend, 22, on May 17 after he broke up with her.

But the affidavit said the woman, who now lives in Taylorville, was back outside his home in the 1000 block of North 35th Street on the evening of May 23. Her former boyfriend described her as “banging on the doors and windows” while trying to get him to open the front door.

Decatur Police Officer James Pinney said that when that didn’t work, she pulled a screen off the bedroom window, climbed in as the man lay in bed, and began yelling at him.

“She went into the kitchen and located (the former ex-girlfriend’s) wallet and other items and came back yelling ‘Where is she?’” Pinney said.

The 19-year-old former ex-girlfriend told police she was hiding in the bedroom closet when the door was yanked open. “(She) advised that she was pulled out of the closet by her hair and held to the bed and punched in the head approximately 10 times,” added Pinney.

The man told police he intervened to stop the assault, pinning the suspect up against the bedroom wall as she swung her arms trying to punch him, and she succeeded with one blow that caught him near his right eye.

Pinney said the woman admitted the details of the assault and said she punched her ex-boyfriend “due to him holding her against the wall.”

She was booked on preliminary charges of domestic battery and criminal trespass. A check of Macon County Jail records show she is free on bail of $5,000 after posting $500 to bond out. She is ordered to stay away from the man, the woman and their respective homes.

All preliminary charges are subject to review by the state’s attorney.

Contact Tony Reid at (217) 421-7977. Follow him on Twitter: @TonyJReid

