Ex-girlfriend finds earlier ex in Decatur bedroom closet and attacks her, police say

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800-453-2472 to upgrade your subscription.

DECATUR — A 20-year-old woman, described by police as a Decatur man’s “current ex-girlfriend,” found his former “ex-girlfriend” hiding in his bedroom closet and proceeded to repeatedly punch her in the head, a sworn affidavit said.

The 20-year-old is described as having moved out of the Decatur home she shared with her boyfriend, 22, on May 17 after he broke up with her.

But the affidavit said the woman, who now lives in Taylorville, was back outside his home in the 1000 block of North 35th Street on the evening of May 23. Her former boyfriend described her as “banging on the doors and windows” while trying to get him to open the front door.

Decatur Police Officer James Pinney said that when that didn’t work, she pulled a screen off the bedroom window, climbed in as the man lay in bed, and began yelling at him.

“She went into the kitchen and located (the former ex-girlfriend’s) wallet and other items and came back yelling ‘Where is she?’” Pinney said.

The 19-year-old former ex-girlfriend told police she was hiding in the bedroom closet when the door was yanked open. “(She) advised that she was pulled out of the closet by her hair and held to the bed and punched in the head approximately 10 times,” added Pinney.