Ex-husband attacks wife he is dating but is stopped by their son, Decatur police say
Ex-husband attacks wife he is dating but is stopped by their son, Decatur police say

DECATUR — A Decatur woman dating her ex-husband as a boyfriend said he smashed two coffee machines in their kitchen to punish her before hitting her in the face with a metal rod Wednesday morning, according to reports.

A sworn affidavit from Decatur police said the attack would have continued but the couple’s 18-year-old son stepped in between them to stop the assault before officers arrived. The affidavit quotes the son as telling police his 51-year-old father kept trying to get past him to reach his mother but was not able to.

The mother, also aged 51, is quoted as saying trouble started in the North Camelot Drive home she shares with her three children when she got into an argument with her ex-husband. She said he first smashed two Keurig machines before grabbing the metal rod from the kitchen pantry.

Decatur police said they get there just in time as man attacks girlfriend

“...(She) stated that (he)... held it like a baseball bat and then hit her in her face with it, leaving a welt on the side of her face,” said Officer Todd Cline in the affidavit.

“I observed this welt on the left side of her face. It extended from just under her left ear most of the way to her chin, just under her jawline. It appeared to be red and swollen, as if it was freshly-made.”

Cline said the couple’s son heard the sounds of violent argument and arrived to intervene just after his mother had been struck.

His father was booked on a preliminary charge of committing domestic battery while having prior domestic battery convictions.

Cline said a check of records showed the man has three such convictions: two dating from 1991 and third from 2000. Macon County Circuit Court records show he was sentenced to 24 months probation in April 2000 after pleading guilty. Part of his sentence had been to complete the Macon County Domestic Violence Program.

Macon County Jail records show the man is free on bail of $25,0000 after posting $2,500. Prosecutors had asked for bail of $30,000. Bail conditions forbid contact with his ex-wife or her home.

Herald & Review mug shots

Contact Tony Reid at (217) 421-7977. Follow him on Twitter: @TonyJReid

