 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Ex-president of Project Linus, formerly based in Bloomington, sentenced to prison for stealing from nonprofit
0 comments
alert top story

Ex-president of Project Linus, formerly based in Bloomington, sentenced to prison for stealing from nonprofit

{{featured_button_text}}
Project Linus Blankets

Carol Babbitt, executive director of Project Linus, sorts blankets bound for a residential school for students with disabilities in the Chicago area, while working in the office at 2405 General Electric Road, Bloomington on Wednesday Dec. 19, 2012. (The Pantagraph/Steve Smedley)

 Steve Smedley

BLOOMINGTON – The former national president of a Bloomington-based nonprofit organization was sentenced to more than two years in prison for stealing money from the charity.

Carol Babbitt, 61, now of Asheville, North Carolina, was national president of Project Linus from 2000 to 2016, when its headquarters were in Bloomington. The nonprofit provides handmade blankets for children who are ill, traumatized or in need.

Watch now: Project Linus continues tradition of keeping Decatur-area children warm during the holidays

She pleaded guilty before her sentencing to five counts of mail fraud, eight counts of wire fraud and five counts of money laundering, as she controlled the organization’s bank accounts and used its credit cards for personal use.

Beginning in 2010, Babbitt ultimately stole more than $400,000 and spent it on clothing, electronics, pet grooming, furniture, sporting event tickets and personal travel.

Support Local Journalism

Your membership makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

She also falsely categorized credit card payments used with the charity’s funds as business expenses, and filed false personal tax returns with the state of Illinois.

Babbitt was ordered to begin her 30-month sentence May 11 in the federal Bureau of Prisons.

She was also ordered to pay Project Linus $410,250 and the Illinois Department of Revenue $7,800 in restitutions.  

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

AP Top Stories March 5 P

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Plea deal reached in 2017 Decatur murder
Crime and Courts

Plea deal reached in 2017 Decatur murder

  • Updated

Floyd D. Banks pleaded guilty to a new charge of second degree murder, which alleged he was “acting under an unreasonable self-defense justification” when he fatally shot 39-year-old Marvin Murphy of Decatur.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News