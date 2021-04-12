 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Ex-teacher from Forsyth wanted in Nashville on rape, battery charges
0 comments
breaking top story

Ex-teacher from Forsyth wanted in Nashville on rape, battery charges

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

According to the Department of Agriculture, Trade and Consumer Protection (DATCP) here is a list of 10 important reminders consumers should do to protect their information.

Become a digital member and support local journalism. Our latest offer: $29.99 for 52 weeks. Learn more at go.pantagraph.com/april29

DECATUR — A former Forsyth teacher whose charges of sexually abusing two students in McLean County were dismissed is now wanted in Tennessee. 

Jonathon Hovey, 49, was previously charged in McLean County, accused of sexually assaulting two students when he was a first grade teacher in the district. Those charges were dismissed in September when a prosecutor said material witnesses were not available for the case.

Hovey, of Forsyth, pleaded not guilty to those six charges — two counts of predatory criminal sexual assault and four counts of aggravated criminal sexual abuse.

Support Local Journalism

Your membership makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

He signed a waiver of extradition Tuesday. He is being held by the Macon County Sheriff’s Office, and according to court records, he will be delivered to the charging agency in Tennessee.

A public affairs officer from the Metropolitan Nashville Police Department on Monday said he is wanted on charges of sexual battery and rape there.

Further details on these charges, including the dates and locations for the alleged offenses, were not available Monday.

McLean County mugshots

Jonathan Hovey

Hovey

Contact Kelsey Watznauer at (309) 820-3254. Follow her on Twitter: @kwatznauer.

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News