Ex-teacher from Forsyth wanted in Nashville on rape, battery charges

DECATUR — A former Forsyth teacher whose charges of sexually abusing two students in McLean County were dismissed is now wanted in Tennessee.

Jonathon Hovey, 49, was previously charged in McLean County, accused of sexually assaulting two students when he was a first grade teacher in the district. Those charges were dismissed in September when a prosecutor said material witnesses were not available for the case.

Hovey, of Forsyth, pleaded not guilty to those six charges — two counts of predatory criminal sexual assault and four counts of aggravated criminal sexual abuse.

He signed a waiver of extradition Tuesday. He is being held by the Macon County Sheriff’s Office, and according to court records, he will be delivered to the charging agency in Tennessee.