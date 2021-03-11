 Skip to main content
Expert witness to aid defense in Taylorville stabbing murder case
Expert witness to aid defense in Taylorville stabbing murder case

TAYLORVILLE — The lawyer defending Michaela L. Herpstreith on charges she stabbed her Taylorville boyfriend to death in December 2019 now has court approval to hire an expert witness to bolster their case.

Court records show that a motion filed by Tiffany Senger “for the appointment of a domestic violence expert witness” was granted by Judge Brad Paisley at a hearing in Christian County Circuit Court Feb. 26.

Taylorville woman pleads not guilty to stabbing her boyfriend to death

“By agreement, motion for funds for expert witness granted with a cap of $10,000, subject to further review,” said the official docket entry.

Calls seeking comment from Senger were not immediately returned Thursday and Christian County State’s Attorney Mike Havera was out of the office and unavailable.

Herpstreith, 22, has been held in the Christian County Jail, with bail set at $1 million, since her arrest soon after the death of Jason R. Bright. She is pleading not guilty to two alternate counts of murder.

Herpstreith, Michaela L.

Herpstreith

Her 40-year-old boyfriend was found by Taylorville Police officers bleeding heavily from a single stab wound to the chest the afternoon of Dec. 31, 2019, at a house in the 1000 block of East Adams Street.

Police reports at the time said the officers performed first aid procedures to try to save Bright’s life until arriving paramedics took over. Bright was later pronounced dead on Dec. 31 at Taylorville Memorial Hospital.

Herpstreith was described by police as fleeing after the stabbing but was later arrested without incident. A preliminary hearing Jan. 28, 2020, had found probable cause to try her on murder charges.

The defendant is scheduled to return to court April 23 for a pretrial hearing.

