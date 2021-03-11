Expert witness to aid defense in Taylorville stabbing murder case

TAYLORVILLE — The lawyer defending Michaela L. Herpstreith on charges she stabbed her Taylorville boyfriend to death in December 2019 now has court approval to hire an expert witness to bolster their case.

Court records show that a motion filed by Tiffany Senger “for the appointment of a domestic violence expert witness” was granted by Judge Brad Paisley at a hearing in Christian County Circuit Court Feb. 26.

“By agreement, motion for funds for expert witness granted with a cap of $10,000, subject to further review,” said the official docket entry.

Calls seeking comment from Senger were not immediately returned Thursday and Christian County State’s Attorney Mike Havera was out of the office and unavailable.

Herpstreith, 22, has been held in the Christian County Jail, with bail set at $1 million, since her arrest soon after the death of Jason R. Bright. She is pleading not guilty to two alternate counts of murder.

