Expert witness to aid defense in Taylorville stabbing murder case

TAYLORVILLE — The lawyer defending Michaela L. Herpstreith on charges she stabbed her Taylorville boyfriend to death in December 2019 now has court approval to hire an expert witness to bolster their case.
Court records show that a motion filed by Tiffany Senger “for the appointment of a domestic violence expert witness” was granted by Judge Brad Paisley at a hearing in Christian County Circuit Court Feb. 26.
“By agreement, motion for funds for expert witness granted with a cap of $10,000, subject to further review,” said the official docket entry.
Calls seeking comment from Senger were not immediately returned Thursday and Christian County State’s Attorney Mike Havera was out of the office and unavailable.
Herpstreith, 22, has been held in the Christian County Jail, with bail set at $1 million, since her arrest soon after the death of Jason R. Bright. She is pleading not guilty to two alternate counts of murder.
Her 40-year-old boyfriend was found by Taylorville Police officers bleeding heavily from a single stab wound to the chest the afternoon of Dec. 31, 2019, at a house in the 1000 block of East Adams Street.
Police reports at the time said the officers performed first aid procedures to try to save Bright’s life until arriving paramedics took over. Bright was later pronounced dead on Dec. 31 at Taylorville Memorial Hospital.
Herpstreith was described by police as fleeing after the stabbing but was later arrested without incident. A preliminary hearing Jan. 28, 2020, had found probable cause to try her on murder charges.
The defendant is scheduled to return to court April 23 for a pretrial hearing.
Tevin C.S. Bradford
Shane A. Lewis
Eric D. Currie
Leeandre M. Honorable
Elijah K. Jones
Norman L. Gates
Felipe K. Woodley-Underwood
Jessica E. Bartimus
Aric L. Corsby
Dylan R. Bunch Jr.
Randall R. Burrus
Tyler D. Jeffrey
Bryant K. Bunch
Timothy W. Smith
Bryan C. McGee
Justin D. Tate
Matthew L. Rice
Courtney Williams
Deonta M. Merriweather
Atheree T. Chaney
Clarence A. Ballard
Shaitan L. Cook Jr.
Ricko R. Blaylock, Jr.
Seth M. Nashland
Angela M. Schmitt
Sidney J. Flinn
Travis C. Stewart
Tracy T. Cunningham
Nancy Finley
Colby J. Park
Cornelius T. Price, Jr.
Charles E. Gardner
Tamajhe I. Adams
Aaron K. Greer
Blake A. Lunardi
Avery E. Drake
Mark A. Marquis
Rhonda G. Keech
Casey T. Wiley
Jakaelin Gregory
Jacquez L. Jones
Alvin Bond
Jarquez A. Hobbs
Terrence L. Calhoun
Santonio Byars Sr.
Bruce A. Malone
Kronterial N. Bond
Billiejo L. Soyster
Scott L. Minix
Lester A. McDonald
Delahn L. Amos
Chelsea Brown
Chancellor C. Embry
Joseph Luckee Vincent Williams
Dante L. Wade
Shawanda Apholone
Kevin Brown
Thomas J. Nall
Derondi C. Warnsley
Levron K. Hines
Jamie L. Golladay
Regina M. Nall
Phillip M. E. Diggs
Daniel R. Blazich
Matthew Anderson Jr.
Deoane A. Stone
Micaiah G. Barton
Jason C. Herendeen
Blake E. Merli
Josh D. Longfellow
Jeremiah D. Collins
Danielle M. Whitehead
Deonte D. Smith
Cory J. Marquis
Gary L. Boyle
Carl E. Harvey II
Dessica N. Jackson
Ashley N. Jobe
Lori J. Kramer
Talmel T. Wilson, Jr.
Dana E. Bond, Jr.
Christopher L. Bailey
Jennifer E. Bishop
Paul M. Folks
Cody M. Burries
Anthony J Dickey
Malik O. Lewis
Demetric J. Dixon
Michelle R. Batman
Seth D. Maxwell
Contact Tony Reid at (217) 421-7977. Follow him on Twitter: @TonyJReid