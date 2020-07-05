Explosion of illegal fireworks in Decatur pose serious dangers, firefighters and police warn

Firefighters saved the house next door at 1837 North Church, but the building’s roof was damaged. It’s being used as a shelter for the homeless run by a church ministry called Jacob’s Well. One of the ministry leaders, Patty Carter, said around five people were living there but now two of the upstairs rooms are unusable until repaired, and the roof needs to be fixed as well.

“God is good and I’m just glad nobody in our house was hurt and no firefighters got hurt,” added Carter, 63. She said the ministry caters for people like released prisoners who find it difficult to find lodging anywhere else. She says the ministry receives no state aid and anyone who wants to contribute can do so through Land of Lincoln Credit Union branches where the ministry has an account.

Speaking Sunday evening, she said she was praying for a quiet night after hearing reports of constant explosions as a barrage of fireworks went off in the neighborhood. “People told me they were going off like bombs everywhere,” she added.

Decatur police Sgt. Brian Earles said his officers were kept busy throughout Saturday night answering dozens of complaint calls about fireworks. “Every year fireworks’ use is big in Decatur, but it sounded like we might have had a few more this year then we’ve had in the past,” Earles said.