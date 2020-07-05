Explosion of illegal fireworks in Decatur pose serious dangers, firefighters and police warn

DECATUR — Police and firefighters in Decatur said they have never seen the level of illegal fireworks lighting up the night sky and filling the air with explosions that rocked the city Saturday night and early Sunday.
And with a fire that gutted a vacant house and damaged an occupied one next door possibly sparked by fireworks, both departments said they feared for public safety.
“There is a lot of concussive danger and fire danger from fireworks explosions,” said Wade Watson, a battalion chief with the Decatur Fire Department.
“I’ve lived here 47 years and I’ve never seen anything like the fireworks going off Saturday night. Just the sheer volume: I don’t know if it was because of the pandemic and everyone was just ready to get out and celebrate or an increase in fireworks availability.”
He said he was aware of only three legally sanctioned displays over the weekend and so “everything else we saw was illegal.”
The vacant house fire linked to fireworks destroyed a two-story home at 1845 North Church Street. “We haven’t made a definite cause determination, but there were certainly enough fireworks going off in that area,” added Watson.
Firefighters saved the house next door at 1837 North Church, but the building’s roof was damaged. It’s being used as a shelter for the homeless run by a church ministry called Jacob’s Well. One of the ministry leaders, Patty Carter, said around five people were living there but now two of the upstairs rooms are unusable until repaired, and the roof needs to be fixed as well.
“God is good and I’m just glad nobody in our house was hurt and no firefighters got hurt,” added Carter, 63. She said the ministry caters for people like released prisoners who find it difficult to find lodging anywhere else. She says the ministry receives no state aid and anyone who wants to contribute can do so through Land of Lincoln Credit Union branches where the ministry has an account.
Speaking Sunday evening, she said she was praying for a quiet night after hearing reports of constant explosions as a barrage of fireworks went off in the neighborhood. “People told me they were going off like bombs everywhere,” she added.
Decatur police Sgt. Brian Earles said his officers were kept busy throughout Saturday night answering dozens of complaint calls about fireworks. “Every year fireworks’ use is big in Decatur, but it sounded like we might have had a few more this year then we’ve had in the past,” Earles said.
He said police even found one stolen vehicle that had been used as a makeshift launching area for fireworks. “They were using the trunk space as a launching pad,” he said.
Earles said fireworks are often purchased outside the city and then brought in and resold at a profit. He said the dangers from the bigger fireworks go far beyond just causing fires. “We had a young man a couple of years ago who found one of these baseball-shaped mortar fireworks in the yard. He picked it up and we think he lit it on fire and it was a real short fuse, like half a second, and it blew his hand off before he could throw it.”
