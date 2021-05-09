Explosives experts: Suspected bombs removed from Decatur home were not real

DECATUR — Police said explosives experts from the Illinois Secretary of State Police Bomb Squad were called to retrieve a box of suspected homemade bombs found in a Decatur home Friday morning.
A spokesman for the Secretary of State sent a message to the Herald & Review Sunday evening saying the bombs found in a home on Whippoorwill Drive were not real.
"The Secretary of State Bomb Squad technicians X-rayed the devices and determined them to be hoaxes. In addition, they conducted a follow-up search of the home and found no explosive devices on the premises," said spokesman Henry Haupt.
Detective Sgt. Chris Copeland with Decatur Police said the box containing the suspected bombs was found b y a 69-year-old man who called police at 11 a.m. Friday.
“Dad was there mowing with his wife and taking care of the house, which belongs to his son,” Copeland explained.
“His son had been arrested on May 6 (Thursday) on charges of aggravated domestic battery involving strangulation and unlawful restraint. Dad said he was going through the house when he found the box containing items that he believed were homemade explosive devices.”
Copeland said the father had carried the box outside and placed it in the bed of his pickup truck before police arrived to secure the area.
“Doing something like that is not recommended,” Copeland added, emphasizing that any suspected explosive material should be left alone and police called immediately.
A check of Macon County Jail records Sunday showed the father's 36-year-old son remained in custody with bail set at $25,000, meaning he would have to post a bond of $2,500 to be freed.
He is accused of battering and restraining his 30-year-old girlfriend, who was not described as being injured in police reports.
