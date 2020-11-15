Extension cords drain power from Decatur woman's garage, police say

DECATUR — Police want to question a Decatur man who appears to have been helping himself to a neighbor’s electricity supply via extension cords plugged into her garage.

Detective Sgt. Chris Copeland said the 62-year-old victim has found three cords connected to outlets in her garage on Oakdale Avenue. “They all led to her neighbor’s house,” said Copeland. He said the victim estimated her power bills had been going up by $30 because of the power theft.

Copeland said police have not been able to make contact with the man yet but are waiting to question him about what he was doing.

