Face mask dispute escalates into violence at Decatur gas station, police say

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800-453-2472 to upgrade your subscription.

DECATUR — Police said they booked a Decatur man on a preliminary charge of battery after a dispute over his refusal to wear a face mask while paying for fuel at a gas station convenience store turned violent.

The 59-year-old customer is accused of shoving a male employee of the Hucks Food & Fuel business at 204 N. 22nd St. on Friday morning, the first day new state requirements kicked in requiring face masks be worn in businesses by customers and staff.

Sgt. Brian Earles with Decatur Police said that the 56-year-old employee, after being shoved in the chest, “felt threatened” and defended himself by punching the customer in the face.

“But the employee also ends up being knocked to the ground at some point, although it’s not clear how that happened,” added Earles.

He said officers arrived around 8:42 a.m. and arrested the customer, who was given a notice to appear in court. All preliminary charges are subject to review by the state attorney’s office.

Earles said the trouble began when the customer filled up his pickup truck with $56 in gas and walked into the station convenience store to pay while not wearing a mask.